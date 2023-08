Strategic bond funds were a dirty word last year. But some are more strategic than others.

In this interactive video, we look at how a strategic bond fund can offer genuine flexibility, as well as the options for income and for a building-block approach through ETFs.

Turn on sound by clicking the button at the bottom right of the window. If you are unable to select answer choices, please try refreshing the page to enable the interactive elements.

Turn on sound by clicking the button at the bottom right of the window. If you are unable to click on the interactive elements, please try refreshing the page.