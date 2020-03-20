Revealed: Winners of the 2020 UK Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Royal London has been awarded Overall Large Group in this year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, also taking home the award for Large Bond Group.

Baillie Gifford has won the Large Equity Group Award, while Liontrust received the Large Mixed Assets Group Award.

Among the individual funds to be recognised by the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Awards are Royal London Sustainable World Trust, Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond, BlackRock European Dynamic, JPM Emerging Markets Opportunities, Polar Capital UK Absolute Equity and GAM Star Credit Opportunities.

The full list of group and fund award winners can be found here.

Jake Moeller, head of Lipper UK and Ireland research at Refinitiv, said: "The winners of the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards should be justifiably proud of their achievement. Each has been able to consistently generate excellent risk-adjusted returns for their clients in often difficult and volatile markets.

"There are some 11,000 UK and cross-border funds from which UK investors can choose. A Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winner represents those funds which stand out from a packed field."

Refinitiv Lipper said that widespread fund underperformance underscored how this year's winners were "truly worthy".

It reported that during 2019, the UK experienced a slowing late-cycle environment, where GDP fell from 2% in Q1 to -0.1% in Q2, followed by a rise to 1.2% in Q3, and dropping again to 1.1% in Q4, while the FTSE 100 was equally volatile but ended in positive territory.

The awards, which are in their 31st year, recognise funds from across the industry spectrum, comprising mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance and pensions funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and from across all asset classes including equities, bonds, commodities, money market, mixed-asset, real estate and alternatives.

Funds must demonstrate a minimum of three years' worth of performance history, and be registered for sale in one of 17 countries and territories, including the UK, to be eligible.

It is the industry's only awards program that is based entirely on objective, quantitative criteria, recognising exceptional outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a fund's peers.

Individual classifications of three, five, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are awarded.