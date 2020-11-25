Allianz GI's Riddell: Why I am favouring EMD and shunning gilts

Holding a 20% weighting in unhedged local currency emerging market debt and moving underweight UK government bonds is how Allianz Global Investors' Mike Riddell is increasing the defensiveness of his £2.4bn Allianz Strategic Bond fund, even though he admits this might seem "counter intuitive".

Riddell, who has worked alongside now-co-manager Kacper Brzezniak on the fund since 2016, said the latest risk rally has made him more cautious on the high-yield and investment-grade credit sectors as markets are "getting ahead of themselves" based on positive vaccine news.

"Markets seem to feel as though we have come through the other side of Covid-19 and we are now immune to its economic ramifications. We are not," he said.

"Central banks cannot cure the impact of Covid. Central banks are not buying high-yield credit in Europe - they are buying investment-grade credit - and that was even before the Covid-19 crisis. That did not stop credit spreads widening out.

"The US Federal Reserve is buying high-yield credit but on a very small scale. Could companies still go bust in the US and Europe? Yes."

Riddell said a torrid combination of high debt levels, weak capital structures and covenant-light legal terms have led to "abysmal" recovery rates across the credit space.

"When we have seen defaults recently, investors are getting less than 10% of their money back. Normally, when a company defaults you get between 30% and 40% of your capital returned," he pointed out. "It really worries us that markets are not pricing in a double-dip recession."

Alongside reducing credit exposure - particularly in areas such as aerospace that have seen a relief rally since Pfizer's vaccine news - the manager is moving to an underweight position in UK government bonds.

"You will probably need negative interest rates to get a material rally there. I do not believe [the Bank of England] will go down that route, not to mention that within the next year government bonds could see a big sell off," he explained.

"People often buy gilts to save their portfolio when equities are collapsing, but if you want protection now, you have to instead be bearish on, or even short, risky assets."

In contrast, Riddell started upping the fund's weighting to a basket of unhedged local currency emerging market bonds, which account for 20% of the overall portfolio, as he said this area of the market is more immune to Covid-related fallouts.

Positions include the South African rand, the Brazilian real, the Russian ruble, the Indonesian rupiah, and the Columbian, Chilean and Mexican pesos.

"We expect to keep seeing phenomenal growth from Asia. A lot of this is from positive economic data and successful fiscal stimulus from China, as well as the fact there are almost no coronavirus cases here anymore," he continued.

"But how do you access the strong Asian story? You can go and buy currencies such as the renminbi, but that has become a consensus trade now.

"We think there are better ways of doing that. For example, being long the Chilean peso is a good way to get exposure to China's economic strength because they are exporters of copper - China gobbles up copper. You do not have to invest in Asia to access the Asian growth story."