Clarity, agility and stability is the name of the game: Square Mile's funds to watch in 2021

The investment team at Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research reveal the funds they think will reward investors handsomely in 2021.
The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once said: "Those who have knowledge don't predict. Those who predict don't have knowledge."
If the wisdom behind these words was not previously evident, it certainly is now.
As we approached the end of 2019, no one would have predicted the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions - to human life, to economies and to society as a whole - as it marched steadily across the globe.
With so much change over such a relatively short period, when it comes to investment, 2020 truly has brought home the value of maintaining a long-term perspective.
When analysing funds, there are certain key characteristics that we believe are all important: a clearly articulated objective, a consistent process and repeatable performance.
While we would be foolish to try to predict what 2021 holds in store for investors, we believe the funds shown in the gallery above display these characteristics and should therefore be able to offer attractive returns over the long-term.