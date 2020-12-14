Clarity, agility and stability is the name of the game: Square Mile's funds to watch in 2021

Fixed Income: Allianz Strategic Bond

AA Rated





Mike Riddell and Kacper Brzezniak assumed responsibility for this fund in June 2016 and completely revolutionised the way in which it is managed by applying their total return focused, unconstrained and high conviction investment approach, based on global macro analysis and maximises the managers' expertise and experience.

We especially like how they harness their complementary skillsets to nimbly capture investment opportunities, with Riddell focusing on the top down macroeconomic analysis while Brzezniak is responsible for the modelling of relative value opportunities across sectors.

We hold the fund's managers and their approach in high regard and believe that their abilities are clearly demonstrated by the fact that they have been able to deliver strong returns, with a close to zero correlation to equities, across different market environments.



