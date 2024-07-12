Refinitiv's Dewi John: Lifting the lid on strategic bond performance

We recently took a high-level view of the Sterling Strategic Bond sector, and have since received a sack full of requests to delve deeper, in terms of how the sector has navigated credit quality and duration. M&G's Jim Leaviss on three decades in bonds: 'An incredible puzzle', scary times and embracing the arts Average three-year returns for the sector (to end April 2024) were -2.64%, but vary considerably by quartile: from 7.42% to negative 13.62%. Credit spectrum Prior to the 2022 spike in inflation, yields were wafer thin, so managers were compelled to move down the credit spe...