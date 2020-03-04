stock markets
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
LGIM expands thematic range with trio of ETFs
The importance of identifying ‘tomorrow’s sectors’
Allianz's Petersen: Now is not the time to take risk off the table
More thought and selectivity required from investors
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
Investors turn to gold amid stockmarket volatility
Gold price hits six-month highs
Vanguard CEO McNabb warns of 'decent-sized' market correction
£3.5trn asset manager
How has English football and asset management evolved since 1966?
It has been 50 years since England won the World Cup. In the world of investing, an incredible amount has happened since then, and the financial industry today is a very different one from what it was in 1966. Ahead of England's crucial last-16 game today,...
Will China's 'extend and pretend' monetary policies cause its next financial crisis?
China's recent stimulus might be boosting sentiment, but the rise in overall debt is creating serious problems and is likely to lead to a financial crisis in the coming years, argues Justin Onuekwusi, multi-asset fund manager at Legal & General Investment...
Artemis' Weldon: On the Trump campaign trail, it is wise for investors to be wary
Who is afraid of Donald Trump? Or, for that matter, Hillary Clinton? Not the US stockmarket, it seems.
SLI's Nimmo: 'At least half of AIM is made of conceptual or blue-sky investment'
From Intelligent Investors book
Gosling's Grouse: The hidden charges threat
Hidden costs bite
When Bears Attack
Fund managers have urged a return to 'old school' investing, including a focus on fundamentals, as global markets dropped into bear market territory last week.
China extends emergency measures to halt market sell-off
Shanghai index down 7% on Monday
Markets open lower after Paris attacks but avoid sell-off
The FTSE 100 opened down 0.5% this morning, in the first trading session since the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday night.
Reform fatigue: How can Modi overcome political challenges?
India's equity markets have suffered in recent months as Prime Minister Modi's reformist agenda continues to hit political roadblocks, but could upcoming state elections lead to a breakthrough?
Is it the beginning of the end for Apple's strong run?
Stock fell into bear territory for first time this month
Are DCMs taking the fun out of investment trusts?
FE Trustnet's Joshua Ausden asks whether discount control mechanisms (DCMs) are really all they are cracked up to be.
Fund managers: Stockpickers can still profit from AIM
A market for stockpickers
Mundy's Moment: What can cricket teach us about stock selection?
What can cricket teach us about stock selection?
Better to under-promise: Study finds optimistic CEOs are paid less
Optimistic chief executives are paid less than their peers, research by HEC Business School in Paris has found.