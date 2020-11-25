A seismic shift: The empowerment of retail investors during the pandemic

When we look back at the financial headlines from the 2020 global pandemic, the rise of retail traders during one of most volatile and exuberant stock markets in recent history will no doubt stand out.

In essence, we have witnessed a seismic shift that has sparked much greater participation in financial markets.

This empowerment of retail investors is helping individuals to better navigate their financial future by harnessing the benefits of long-term compounded growth that only investments can offer in a time of zero or even negative interest rates.

Importantly, investments are also one of the most effective ways of making an impact on the world.

Levelling the playing field

Almost ten years of monetary easing, endless quantitiative easing programmes and negative interest rates have had enormous effects on the social fabric and inequality in society.

Real estate, private equity and stockmarkets have rallied thanks to support from a loose monetary policy, something which has benefited assets owners but excluded the vast majority from benefiting from the rallying markets.

Many people are frustrated by a feeling that only an entitled and privileged elite is benefiting from the progress of the world and many feel that their vote in elections does not make the impact they are hoping to make in the world.

Answers to these issues are complex and many-facetted, but broader participation in capital markets are a part of the answer.

When you invest you get the ability to profit from value creation of companies to help you live out your dreams and at the same time support the companies and industries that matter to you.

The continued trend of citizens taking control of their investments is an important step towards the true democratisation of financial markets, where people are not only taking more control of their financial futures but also taking stakes in the companies that shape our world.

Staggering growth

The growth in retail investing is staggering. Collectively, retail investors now account for nearly a fifth of all US stock market trading, and up to a quarter on most volatile days, according to recent data.

While the pandemic may have given rise to a number of traders who see the rising stock market as an opportunity to 'make a quick buck', the vast majority of retail investors have continued to incrementally take control of their investments.

While volatile markets present many opportunities for the savvier traders, they have indisputably attracted a much larger group of long-term investors who previously had banks manage their money - many of them with high and opaque fees delivering mediocre returns - or those new to investing who simply held their savings in cash.

Some rather arrogantly lump together all retail investors as 'dumb money' chasing a stockmarket bubble.

On the contrary, many retail investors remained calm and invested during the rapid market correction in March unlike many professional fund managers who were quick to offload their holdings to then find themselves playing catch up as the markets quickly rebounded and soared to record highs.