Lazard's Cockrell: Three sectors set to survive and thrive amid degloblisation

Taking flight in an era of protectionism

Iw tech disruption connectivity generic 024 580x358
As some countries adopt protectionist policies, Nathan Cockrell, co-director of global research at Lazard Asset Management, assesses which sectors will have an easier time adapting to increased opposition to globalisation.
New york stock exchange wall street 2020 3 580x358
Stock exchanges
Stock exchanges are an example of businesses that benefitted during this crisis. Market volatility, increased digitisation of trading (particularly in fixed income), and demand for data have been a significant tailwind for exchanges, and their growth looks set to continue after the crisis.

They are high-margin businesses with few employees. Because they take minimal proprietary risk and have had no need for government support, they have not drawn the attention of governments or regulators. 

As such, we would expect them to preserve their competitive advantages and remain attractive investments.

While US-China tensions have raised the spectre of de-listing some Chinese companies from US exchanges, this would not have a material impact on long-term earnings power of the exchanges. 

As exchanges start to become data and technology businesses, there is some opportunity to reduce their exposure to local taxation as well.
Heathrow airport 2020 1 580x358
Airports
The value of an airport is derived from its geographical location, typically its proximity to major commercial and population centres. Airports tend to be local monopolies and therefore regulated to some extent.

As governments bail out airlines, airports may be asked to "share the burden" in the short term by temporarily reducing passenger and landing fees. 

However, given that most airports are multi-decade assets, a squeeze on revenues for a few years might not be hugely material to their long-term discounted cash flows.

We continue to view airports as attractive assets as we look forward to a post vaccine environment. While deglobalisation might result in lower volumes of business passengers and cargo, leisure travellers in most cases make up a far greater share of volumes.

Investors should be cognisant that it is very hard for airport cash flows to escape local taxation, but the focus of government domestic policy appears to be on controlling the movement of intellectual property, employment, and permanent residence (migration), rather than tourism.
Food retail generic 1 580x358
Food retailers
With the rapid increase in home dining, food retailers have also been net beneficiaries of the crisis. 

As such, they have not taken government bailout money, and most hired aggressively. They have been well aligned with their local stakeholders.

However, as highly visible businesses, with large employee bases and trapped physical assets, they are quite exposed to domestic fiscal policy changes. 

To pre-empt this, most grocers have been careful to leverage their "national champion" status and have been heavily marketing both the societal services they have provided and the costs they have borne to do so.

While it is possible that labour practices and corporate tax rates could change, either of which could impact food retailers, over the short and mid-term, the shift from out of home to in home food consumption definitely puts food retail in the "winner" basket from a revenue perspective.
Efforts to reverse globalisation have been occurring for some time, as evidenced by protectionist policies on trade by the US and the UK's decision to leave the European Union. Covid-19 has further increased political attention on issues such as employment and domestic economic activity.

Until now, companies' choice of end markets, supply chains, and tax arrangements were generally optimised to maximise growth and profitability for shareholders.

In a post-Covid and deglobalising world, they may need to be adjusted to better reflect the expectations of a company's local stakeholders.

A reversal in globalisation could disrupt existing corporate strategy and have far-reaching implications on areas such as product pricing and innovation, labour markets, and corporate tax rates, making it a topic of real significance for equity investors.

Corporate resilience to deglobalisation trends

The forces driving deglobalisation are complex, and the impact on companies will vary significantly across sectors.

To assess how companies might be impacted by rising deglobalisation, we have identified a simple two-dimensional framework: Firstly, are products physical or digital? And secondly, are operations local or global?

Broadly speaking, companies that sell digital rather than physical goods, and those that are focused globally rather than locally, will have an easier time adapting as globalisation unwinds.

Investors should remain alert to escalations of trade disputes between nations, especially those that identify and protect national champions and start tit-for-tat exchanges against large exporters.

While technology companies have been some of the clear beneficiaries of Covid-19, largely avoiding the need for government bailouts or to furlough employees, it is worth remembering that digital businesses are not completely immune, indeed they are often central to political concerns about technology, data, and national security, as US President Donald Trump's recent intervention into TikTok demonstrates.

The primacy of the domestic policy agenda seems likely to continue as the implications of the enormous fiscal spending decisions that have been made in response to Covid-19 become more apparent over time.

By identifying these risks and also considering the impact that Covid-19 had on companies' supply chains, investors will be better equipped to assess the overall adaptability of firms to this new business environment.

By way of illustration, we explore in the above gallery the resilience and attractiveness of three industries - airports, stock exchanges, and food retailers - to Covid-19 and the growing trend of deglobalisation.

All three derive economic value directly from their location and their relevance to local activity, even if some (such as exchanges) might have a global customer base.

