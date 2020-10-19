Lazard's Cockrell: Three sectors set to survive and thrive amid degloblisation

Efforts to reverse globalisation have been occurring for some time, as evidenced by protectionist policies on trade by the US and the UK's decision to leave the European Union. Covid-19 has further increased political attention on issues such as employment and domestic economic activity.
Until now, companies' choice of end markets, supply chains, and tax arrangements were generally optimised to maximise growth and profitability for shareholders.
In a post-Covid and deglobalising world, they may need to be adjusted to better reflect the expectations of a company's local stakeholders.
A reversal in globalisation could disrupt existing corporate strategy and have far-reaching implications on areas such as product pricing and innovation, labour markets, and corporate tax rates, making it a topic of real significance for equity investors.
Corporate resilience to deglobalisation trends
The forces driving deglobalisation are complex, and the impact on companies will vary significantly across sectors.
To assess how companies might be impacted by rising deglobalisation, we have identified a simple two-dimensional framework: Firstly, are products physical or digital? And secondly, are operations local or global?
Broadly speaking, companies that sell digital rather than physical goods, and those that are focused globally rather than locally, will have an easier time adapting as globalisation unwinds.
Investors should remain alert to escalations of trade disputes between nations, especially those that identify and protect national champions and start tit-for-tat exchanges against large exporters.
While technology companies have been some of the clear beneficiaries of Covid-19, largely avoiding the need for government bailouts or to furlough employees, it is worth remembering that digital businesses are not completely immune, indeed they are often central to political concerns about technology, data, and national security, as US President Donald Trump's recent intervention into TikTok demonstrates.
The primacy of the domestic policy agenda seems likely to continue as the implications of the enormous fiscal spending decisions that have been made in response to Covid-19 become more apparent over time.
By identifying these risks and also considering the impact that Covid-19 had on companies' supply chains, investors will be better equipped to assess the overall adaptability of firms to this new business environment.
By way of illustration, we explore in the above gallery the resilience and attractiveness of three industries - airports, stock exchanges, and food retailers - to Covid-19 and the growing trend of deglobalisation.
All three derive economic value directly from their location and their relevance to local activity, even if some (such as exchanges) might have a global customer base.