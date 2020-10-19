Lazard's Cockrell: Three sectors set to survive and thrive amid degloblisation

Stock exchanges

Stock exchanges are an example of businesses that benefitted during this crisis. Market volatility, increased digitisation of trading (particularly in fixed income), and demand for data have been a significant tailwind for exchanges, and their growth looks set to continue after the crisis.





They are high-margin businesses with few employees. Because they take minimal proprietary risk and have had no need for government support, they have not drawn the attention of governments or regulators.





As such, we would expect them to preserve their competitive advantages and remain attractive investments.





While US-China tensions have raised the spectre of de-listing some Chinese companies from US exchanges, this would not have a material impact on long-term earnings power of the exchanges.





As exchanges start to become data and technology businesses, there is some opportunity to reduce their exposure to local taxation as well.