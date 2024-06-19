Fund managers most bullish since 2021 as inflation fears recede

Growing confidence in US economy

clock • 1 min read

Fund manager sentiment has risen to its most bullish since November 2021, reflected by low cash levels and a large equity allocation across respondents.

According to Bank of America's monthly global fund manager survey, respondents said they expect global growth to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, with 53% stating they do not expect a US recession in the next 18 months. Only 8% predicted a recession in the second half of 2024, while 30% offered a 2025 recession bet. On rates, 8% of managers said they expect no Federal Reserve cuts in the next 12 months, while 78% expect at least two cuts to take place in the coming year, with the earliest forecast for September. Overall, only 5% of respondents expected a weaker economy in the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

UK retail sales rebound in May on warmer weather

Ninety One merges two funds following underperformance

More on Economics

UK retail sales rebound in May on warmer weather
Economics

UK retail sales rebound in May on warmer weather

Still below pre-pandemic levels

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 21 June 2024 • 1 min read
BoE hold 'made sense' amid General Election-induced 'vow of silence'
Economics

BoE hold 'made sense' amid General Election-induced 'vow of silence'

More time needed to digest data

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in final pre-General Election decision
Economics

Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in final pre-General Election decision

Despite return to CPI target

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot