Fund managers most bullish since 2021 as inflation fears recede

Fund manager sentiment has risen to its most bullish since November 2021, reflected by low cash levels and a large equity allocation across respondents.
According to Bank of America's monthly global fund manager survey, respondents said they expect global growth to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, with 53% stating they do not expect a US recession in the next 18 months. Only 8% predicted a recession in the second half of 2024, while 30% offered a 2025 recession bet. On rates, 8% of managers said they expect no Federal Reserve cuts in the next 12 months, while 78% expect at least two cuts to take place in the coming year, with the earliest forecast for September. Overall, only 5% of respondents expected a weaker economy in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes