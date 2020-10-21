A tale of two markets: Speculative market in growth stocks gives cause for concern but optimism lies elsewhere

Covid-19 has driven the global economy into one of its greatest ever economic downturns. Paradoxically, despite a recent pullback, global equity markets are now trading near their February highs before the pandemic hit.

What has resulted, are two very different markets: a speculative market in 'growth' stocks and 'the rest.'

We hear about these growth stocks in the press every day. In the US, Tesla is a poster child. In Australia, it is Afterpay. There are many of these companies, literally hundreds, that have been given huge valuations.

While the prospects of many of these companies may be brilliant and their growth runways may be long, in our view, the price that investors are paying for them today make them extraordinarily high-risk investments.

The maths simply does not add up. If the brilliant future of Tesla or any of these other growth stocks does not explain where they are trading, what does?

Governments around the world and their central banks have been creating money. One thing we know is if you create more money than the economy needs, it is inflationary. It always is.

However, the inflation is not appearing in goods and services prices. It is happening in asset prices. And these growth stocks are just one of the prices that are being lifted by all this money printing.

For it to go on, we need to keep creating more and more money.

We have seen this before and the signs are there again today. High levels of retail investor activity in the stockmarket, plenty of issuance of new shares in old and new companies as well as a spike in innovative financing vehicles.

Today, we see the special purpose acquisition companies, where investors trust their money to a sponsor to find an interesting private business to buy. In the 1980s, we called it a cash box and they were disasters.

This market has become extremely speculative. To stay in the game is the equivalent of playing musical chairs, where there are a lot less chairs than there are investors still in the game.

Cognitive biases are part of our human condition and these biases lead us to over-extrapolate good news and bad news.

Today, that can be seen in the speculative side of the market and in contrast in investors' aversion to many of the economically sensitive companies or those impacted by this extraordinary economic downturn.

There are many companies in out-of-favour sectors that, in our view, when assessed against a likely three-year recovery period, represent attractive investments.

It is among these companies that investors will see real opportunities arising from the current crisis. Typically, these companies either have greater sensitivity to economic growth, or in some cases, have been directly impacted by the lockdowns.

It is worth noting that as the world recovered from the Global Financial Crisis, it was precisely these types of companies that made the best investments over the following two to three years.

What is unknown, of course, is precisely when we will see these investments perform. Most likely, this will occur with some swings and roundabouts, in line with the broad recovery in economic activity that we expect to come through over the next three years or so.

Potentially, as government spending moves toward longer-term projects, such as infrastructure or decarbonisation of the economy, this could well accelerate the recovery for many of these economically sensitive sectors.

To reiterate, we have two markets today: a speculative market in growth stocks and 'the rest'. The latter market looks exactly like what you would expect in the middle of a major economic downturn.

Stock prices are well down from their highs. They may have bounced a bit off the lows, but today they represent exceptional value.

That is where we expect stocks to perform as the global economy recovers.

Andrew Clifford is CEO and CIO of Platinum Asset Management