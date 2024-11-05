tastylive's Tom Sosnoff: Making sense of an uncertain US election

Former president Donald Trump is promising that Trump trade would result in business-oriented policies, including lower corporate taxes and less federal regulation. On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris pledges that what we are calling the 'Kamala call' would raise corporate taxes but provide funding for first-time homebuyers and small businesses. Let us explore these promises and their impact further. Trump trade Originally, this alliteration described pro-business policies fuelling market gains during Trump's first administration in sectors like energy, finance and ...