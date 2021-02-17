Forget GameStop, gamification is the real investing revolution

No industry has been shielded from the disruptive legacy of the coronavirus pandemic. The impact on the financial world was sensationally underlined in the US, when a swathe of retail investors sought to bring down eminent hedge funds by bidding up the beleaguered GameStop stock.

As rumours continue to swirl around which stock will be targeted next by so-called investment vigilantes, the incident has broad implications for financial services.

For the UK's wealth industry and its guardians, the key question is whether this trend will blow across the Atlantic - and how could this impact the next generation of investors seeking to ensure a healthy and robust financial future.

Behind the David and Goliath headlines, are some trends that the wealth industry must acknowledge, and consider deeply, the potential consequences.

As Tesla visionary Elon Musk appeared to suggest in a recent Tweet, this situation was inevitable. Ultra-low rates, asset prices removed from fundamental reality, a technology enabled hyper-acceleration in the democratisation of investor platforms and the growth of chatrooms created the backdrop for a group of amateur day traders to take on investment titans.

The pandemic has seen retail investing surge. A key underlying driver of this trend is that millennials have had more time and have begun to take ownership of their financial future.

The other phenomenon is that due to a dearth of live fixtures, sports-betters have been switching to day trading.

Alarmingly, we have seen a correlation in the decline of sport betting versus a rise in new retail share accounts.

This has injected an elevated level of animal spirit to US markets. During the pandemic apps, such as Robinhood, Webill and Sofi have taken on millions of new accounts in the US.

To illustrate the investing frenzy, as the GameStop story unfolded, Robinhood had more than 600,000 people download its app on Friday, according to JMP Securities.

The other complicating factor is the business model operated by Robinhood and others. Payment for order flow is a system where a brokerage firm receives money for directing orders to specific parties for trade execution. This is banned in the UK due to the conflicts of interest that it can create but it is still allowed in the US.

Payment for order flow creates a potential lack of transparency, but also, as options/derivatives can be far more lucrative for trading firms, there is the potential for retail investors to be pushed in the direction of sophisticated products where they are not aligned to the investment goals.

This is best highlighted by the increasing interest in risky products like CFDs or "contract for differences" among retail investors, which has been likened to gambling rather than investing.

A review of some platforms that offer CFDs to investors show them disclosing statutory warnings that 67%-78% per cent of retail investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Education and access

These complicated trades give clients the option to buy or sell securities at predetermined prices. By nature, this is more speculative — and gives retail investors the ability to use leverage, which can deliver more upside, but also potentially big losses.

This brings us to a crucial point. Should the democratisation of investing just be about access? At Winterflood Business Services, we are supporting platforms to expand their investment universes, but we believe without education, access is not itself enough to ensure financial wellbeing.