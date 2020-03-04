Standard & Poor’s
Carmakers' bonds look good value in the short term but long-term challenges persist
The auto sector and credit markets have long had a love-hate relationship.
'Catch 22' situation as Venezuela defaults on debt
Re-rated to 'selective default'
S&P cuts Russia's credit rating to junk
Russia's credit rating has been cut to junk status by ratings agency Standard & Poor's for the first time in a decade.
S&P downgrades Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), the insurer headed by billionaire Warren Buffett, has been downgraded by Standard & Poor's from AA+ to AA.
Record low junk bond yields force investors to accept more risk
High yield bond investors will face challenges in 2013 as companies take advantage of market conditions to issue lower-yielding debt.
Gartside and Wilde: UK's AAA rating is at risk
J.P. Morgan's Nick Gartside and Barings' Alan Wilde have warned the UK's AAA-status is at risk of downgrade following the shock contraction in the second quarter's GDP.
Investors sell high yield on fears of default spike
Strategic bond managers have been reducing high yield exposure in anticipation of a default rate spike in the second half of the year.
S&P: Beware the $46trn 'perfect storm' in corporate credit
Standard & Poor's has said a ‘perfect storm' may be brewing in corporate credit markets if a global economic downturn combines with credit rationing to thwart corporations' $46trn refinancing needs.
Where next for Latin America after decades of boom and bust?
BlackRock's Will Landers on the prospects for a rapidly growing market spurred by commodity demand.
Fitch reaffirms France's AAA rating as Hollande wins presidency
France's AAA credit rating is safe, according to ratings agency Fitch, which has reassured market the election of Socialist President Francois Hollande has no implications for the country's credit rating.
US rally halted as UK remains in doldrums
Wall Street opened lower today, echoing losses seen in European and Asia, as investors took profits from the recent rally.
Mapping the crisis: Where now for Europe?
MAPPING THE DEBT CRISIS
Barclays in firing line as Fitch downgrades six global banks
Barclays was among six global banking groups to be downgraded by Fitch last night, with the ratings agency pointing to challenging financial markets.
IMF chief Lagarde warns 'no-one is safe'
Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has warned the world economic outlook is "gloomy" and no country is safe from rising risks.
Fitch downgrades US outlook
Fitch has become the third ratings agency to downgrade the outlook for the US, from stable to negative, following a congressional committee's failure to finalise deficit cuts.
Moody's fires warning on France's AAA status
Credit rating agency Moody's has warned on the status of France's AAA-rating after the yield on its bonds spiked last week.
Moody's downgrades Spanish debt
Credit agency Moody's has cut the rating of Spanish government bonds by two notches, echoing Standard & Poor's decision two days ago.
FTSE follows US markets down in early trading
The FTSE 100 has fallen a further 2.7% in early trading after the S&P 500 closed under 1,100 for the first time since September 2010.
S&P downgrades Ireland
Standard & Poor's has downgraded Ireland's credit rating based on the country's weak banking system.
