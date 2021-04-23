SSGA
State Street adds ESG screen to £21bn of AUM
UK domiciled equity and debt index funds
US Election 2020: What's in store for investors?
Roundtable with IW and State Street Global Advisors SPDR
SSGA launches US and European ESG bond ETFs
Bloomberg SASB indices
SSGA launches trio of climate equity funds
Targeting Paris-aligned cuts in carbon emissions
Neuberger Berman appoints State Street analyst to lead stewardship efforts
Caitlin McSherry joins as director of investment stewardship
In detail: The Fed's first wave of ETF purchases
Over half bought from BlackRock
Bank of England 'shows how it's done' in times of Budget crisis
Intra-emergency rate cut of 50bps
The forces driving emerging market debt returns
Emerging market (EM) local currency debt looks set to extend gains in early 2020, as contained trade war fears and ample liquidity sustain investors' hunt for yield.
SSGA hires ex-BlackRock specialist to lead EMEA ESG strategy
Carlo M. Funk named as new head
WisdomTree names new Europe head as Abner exits after 11 years
Alexis Marinof taking over on 1 August
SSGA to launch MSCI World ETF
TER of 0.12%
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?
Oil prices could surprise on the upside
JPMAM poaches UK distribution head from State Street Global Advisors
Spent seven years at SSGA
Vanguard appoints ex-SSGA ETF specialist
Hiring spree continues
Targeted fixed income ETFs designed to align with investors' core outcomes
PARTNER INSIGHT: Stephen Yeats, Managing Director, APAC & EMEA Fixed Income Beta Solutions, explores the rise of fixed income ETFs and why the group is applying a more targeted and hands-on approach to security selection in order to deliver investors'...
SSGA to close seven SPDR ETFs
Net asset value falls beyond recovery