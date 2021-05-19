Roundtable discussion: The post-pandemic inflation conundrum for income investors

Inflation is expected to rise this year as consumer spending rises and normal economic activity resumes

Inflation in the US and elsewhere is expected to tick up in the near term as economies reopen and consumers spend pent-up cash. But can it last and what will be the impact for income investors?

Central banks are unlikely to act quickly in response to expected inflation spikes this year, according to a panel of multi-asset experts.

At a roundtable hosted by Investment Week and SPDR ETFs at State Street Global Advisors on 21 April entitled 'Dividends versus Coupons', managers discussed the outlook for inflation and its potential impact on income-focused assets and markets.

Inflation is expected to rise this year as consumer spending rises and normal economic activity resumes, bouncing back from the dip in the first half of last year. According to the latest figures, US consumer prices leapt 4.2% in the 12 months through to April, up from 2.6% in March.

While this increase is not expected to last, Ben Jones, senior multi-asset strategist in the Macro Strategy team at State Street Global Markets, said he was "a little bit more concerned" that inflation would stay above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for "a little bit longer". This was partly down to supply chain issues in many sectors feeding through into higher prices.

"That could mean that inflation is probably going to stay a little bit higher come the end of this year," Jones added.

"That said, I don't think that means that the Fed or other central banks are going to react to it. Inflation has undershot the Fed's target for such a long time, be it two, three, five, or ten years.

"I think the Fed is going to let inflation run hot for a period of time and won't be tightening policy at the end of this year, despite the fact that the bond market is really trying to test it."

Ahmed Behdenna, senior portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, highlighted pricing pressures on companies in sectors such as consumer staples.

"Those companies are starting to have to increase prices because commodity prices have just gone so high," he said.

"That will be very interesting for the rest of the year to see [what impact] those price pressures [have]. What will be the impact on the consumer or on company margins if they actually can't pass that to the consumer?"

Fidelity multi-asset income portfolio manager George Efstathopoulos looked further out, stating that markets were expecting "high inflation over the next five years but a lot lower thereafter".

He highlighted two factors that could change the inflation curve and steepen it. The first was the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus packages unveiled by US president Joe Biden since taking office in January.

If markets became "convinced" that this stimulus would be "a lot more inflationary on a longer-term basis", this could shift inflation expectations, Efstathopoulos said.