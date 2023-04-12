SPDR STOXX Global Low Volatility UCITS ETF and the SPDR Bloomberg EM Inflation Linked Local Bond UCITS ETF will close on 11 May.

The SPDR STOXX Global Low Volatility UCITS ETF and the SPDR Bloomberg EM Inflation Linked Local Bond UCITS ETF are now set to delist next month, after the board said it did not believe the NAVs would "increase materially in the near future", rendering the funds "uneconomic to operate".

It added that it believed the proposed terminations were "in the best interests of the fund's shareholders".

According to the funds' factsheets, the firm's volatility ETF had a NAV of $22.8m, and the bond portfolio had $47.8m.

The last day of trading for the funds is 10 May, meaning investors have up until that date to redeem their holdings in the ETFs or sell their shares on the secondary market.

If no action is taken from an investor, the board said the shares will be automatically redeemed at the applicable NAV when the funds delist.