Rize ETF hires head of UK, Ireland and Channel Islands from SSGA

James Thomas

James Baxter-Derrington
James Thomas will report directly to co-founders Rahul Bhushan, Anthony Martin, Jason Kennard and Stuart Forbes.
James Thomas will report directly to co-founders Rahul Bhushan, Anthony Martin, Jason Kennard and Stuart Forbes.

Rize ETF has hired James Thomas as its head of UK, Ireland and Channel Islands as the firm targets its next stage of growth.

Thomas joins the firm from State Street Global Advisors, where he worked within the firm's UK SPDR ETF team targeting wealth managers, private banks and family offices.

Prior to SSGA, Thomas served as part of the sales strategy team at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

He will report directly to co-founders Rahul Bhushan, Anthony Martin, Jason Kennard and Stuart Forbes.

Bhushan said: "We have grown at a very healthy pace since we launched our first thematic ETFs in 2020.

"Interest in our thematic strategies has swelled in the last year, and as we move into our next stage of growth, James brings a great deal of valuable experience across the ETF landscape which will help expedite our growth in our local market."

James Baxter-Derrington
David Roberts began his career in the industry in 1988
David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

From August

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 February 2022 • 2 min read
Three employees have left Neil Woodford's new venture in under a month.
Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

Firm received approval last November

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Priya Nair of abrdn
abrdn expands core infrastructure team

Will Cunneen and Priya Nair

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
