SocGen Asset Management
SocGen's Edwards: Fed will be forced into 'more pronounced' tightening than market expects
Rising wages and inflation
SocGen's Albert Edwards: Turmoil this year could be as bad as 2008 financial crisis
Expects S&P to fall to a new low
Gosling's Grouse: Time for clarity on investment research costs
Edison, which produces insightful analysis of closed-ended funds and other listed equities, last week released an excellent report entitled The Future of Equity Research, co-authored with an analyst from Bloomberg.
SocGen's Edwards: Weakening the dollar is not way out of mess for markets
Japan and eurozone feeling the pain
SocGen's Edwards rethinks 'Ice Age' government bond overweight
Yields fall into negative territory
Are these the warning signs of a new 1987-style crash?
Fears over US monetary tightening, rate hikes, and recession triggered the 1987 stock market crash, and there are parallels with today's market environment, said Société Générale's Albert Edwards.
'Most ruinous central banker': A Greenspan by another name?
Société Générale strategist and permabear Albert Edwards has launched a scathing attack on central bankers, warning incoming BoE governor Mark Carney could follow in the footsteps of Alan Greenspan to be a "ruinous" bank leader.
SocGen's Edwards on 'once in a lifetime' equity opportunity
One of the industry's most widely followed strategists, Albert Edwards, has said depressed European equity markets are a once in a lifetime opportunity for investors following the savage sell-off in 2012.
Record low junk bond yields force investors to accept more risk
High yield bond investors will face challenges in 2013 as companies take advantage of market conditions to issue lower-yielding debt.
River and Mercantile pulls through recession with record AUM
Natalie Kenway asks River and Mercantile how it has endured one of the worst recessions of our times, emerging with rising revenues and record AUM.