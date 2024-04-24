Market movements push abrdn AUMA over £500bn as flows turn positive

Positive market movements have helped push abrdn’s assets under management and administration over the £500bn mark, as net flows turned positive for the first time since last summer.
According to the firm's Q1 AUMA and trading update, total assets at the firm rose 3% to £507.7bn at 31 March 2024, largely driven by market performance, with net inflows accounting for 6% of the total rise. Across the group, net inflows of around £800m were a marked improvement on the £5.7bn and £6.7bn net outflows from the previous two quarters, respectively. abrdn takes 60% haircut on Virgin Money stake as bank assumes full ownership of investment venture Despite this, the firm's adviser arm still suffered net outflows for the period, down around £900m, while the investments bus...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes