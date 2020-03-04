Shinzo Abe
John Redwood on a 'pioneering' Japan
Steady progress in growing per capita income
Japathy (noun); a lack of interest in Japanese equities
Why are investors just not that into Japan?
Japan: Is it really 'different this time' for the economy?
Value 'no longer the outstanding investment story'
Japan continues to be the relative value trade in equities
In an environment where no region presents an obvious opportunity from a valuation perspective in 2019, Japan offers investors the best chance to at least get access to a major market at something of a discount.
Investors' 'unique window of opportunity' in Japanese equities
Governance reforms set to yield positive long-term returns
BMO GAM's multi-manager team backs 'insanely cheap' Japan as Abe's reforms continue to take shape
Maintaining overweight position to the region
Japan: Is all the bad news now priced in?
Japanese stocks have more than doubled their returns since December 2012, on the back of Abenomics, but many investors are still not convinced of the sustainability of the rally.
Why investors should not ignore Japan
Attractive dividend yields
What does a declining population mean for Japan?
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.
The two sectors in Japan with the potential to add 'differentiated value'
The Japanese equity market will resume its ascent, buoyed by favourable political conditions, strong and evolving corporate reforms and continued monetary easing by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Growing cause for optimism in the Land of the Rising Sun
Improving prospects in Japan
ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble
Shinzo Abe's landslide victory in last year's presidential election leaves him in an unprecedented position of power and likely to become the longest-serving Japanese premier ever.
Why the impact of reducing cross-shareholdings in Japan 'should not be underestimated'
How important are shareholders to a business? Normally, very important.
Can there be any way back for Japan?
Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.
EU-Japan landmark trade deal: Opportunities and challenges
Hope amid trade war and Brexit concerns
Invesco's Chesson: My biggest source of uncertainty
Contagion risk with US and China trade war
What a strengthening yen means for Japanese equities
Stronger yen will translate into larger current account surplus
How will Japan improve labour productivity?
We believe Japan is slowly emerging from its long period of deflation.
How will Shinzo Abe's 'great difficulties' impact Japan
Japanese GDP is likely to expand an average 1.7% through March 2019. Growth should be about 1.6% in April through December this year, rising to 1.8% next January through March.
What are the challenges for the Bank of Japan?
It has begun. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has started the process to reappoint Haruhiko Kuroda as governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) by submitting a request to the Japanese Diet.
Going under the bonnet: Morningstar's five Japan funds to watch
Corporate governance improving
Why Japanese corporates will prove the cynics wrong
Improved receptiveness to shareholders
Heartwood's Stanes: Japan's growth on the up despite misplaced optimism on Abe's reform
Japanese equity indices were among the strongest-performing developed markets in 2017 (the MSCI Japan returned 20% in local currency terms). This robust performance came despite a near 5% appreciation of the yen versus the US dollar.