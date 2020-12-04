IW Long Reads: Reigniting Japan's economic recovery of Olympic proportions

Investors in Japan might be looking out to 2021 with hopes a quieter news flow, though they likely are not alone in doing so.

A look back at the year shows plenty of up and downs: a population less badly hit by the coronavirus than many other developed markets as the country's highest-profile economic casualty took the form of the £5bn loss-inducing postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Even as things stand today, no certainty can be cast whether the games will take place at all - with or without live spectators.

A false start...

In September, the resignation of Japan's longest-standing Prime Minister Shinzō Abe preceded a flood of £145m of outflows from Japan-based funds according to the Investment Association, leading some to question the knee-jerk reaction as these outflows were far more muted in October, to the tune of £18m.

BMO Global Asset Management's Paul Green, an investment manager in its multi-manager people team, said: "When international investors heard of the sudden resignation of Abe, it was no great surprise that they sold first and asked questions later."

Yet he said the team's discussions with Japanese equity fund managers told a different tale.

"The train of corporate governance improvements and shareholder reform is very much in motion and the consensus is that it's here to stay.

"Company management have seen the difference appropriate shareholder reform has had on their share prices and now that there is momentum and encouragement from investors - including the world's largest pension fund, Japan's own GPIF - it seems unlikely that it will be reversed."

Does slow and steady always win the race?

One frustration with investors awaiting change may well be the pace at which it happens. While companies are becoming more accountable to shareholders, and raising their governance standards, the country and business practices are steeped in tradition, hierarchy and such cultural overhauls can be slow.

As Adrian Lowcock, Chartered wealth manager and head of personal investing at platform Willis Owen, echoes: "They are improving but there is still significant room for improvement there. Broad cultural shifts do not ever happen overnight, they can take years to work through.

"But as companies increasingly see the benefit of the accountability to shareholders, and shareholders see the returns that they get from those that adopt better practice, then you will get a momentum change."

The former PM, widely regarded as imparting a welcome steady hand during his near-eight-year tenure, was responsible for the 'Abenomics' reform programme, which has sat behind much of the country's economic turnaround.

Setting the pace

Whenever big political shoes are filled, opinion over the successor's abilities will always be split. Given Japan's history of its "revolving door" of numerous PMs, markets might have been relieved to hear of a degree of continuity in Abe's successor Yoshihide Suga, who served as Chief Cabinet Secretary under Abe and has committed to maintain his structural reform plans.

Baillie Gifford's Matthew Brett, who runs the £3bn Japanese fund and lead manages the £1bn Baillie Gifford Japan Trust, understands the relief in the 'continuity candidate' narrative, adding that any concerns he might have stemmed from a career witnessing only two good periods for the Japanese stock markets - that under Junichiro Koizumi from 2001 to 2006, and that under Abe from 2012 to September 2020.

"What I find difficult to know at this stage, is whether Suga will be able to command the confidence of the electorate and the party needed to build a stable premiership. I think the danger, when you have lots of 'chopping and changing' it leads to disruption, which just saps confidence."

One new nuance under Suga's leadership, is promotion of a more digital society to help repair the damage caused under Covid-19, with £750bn earmarked to digitise government services, which Green said speaks to a point often surprising people who visit Japan.

He added: "The country has a reputation for innovation yet despite this - and that they invented cashless transactions, it is behind many G7 economies in that it is still a very cash-based economy."

"There are still some easy wins to be had for the improvement of productivity. Suga continuing to follow the policies of Abenomics removes the policy risk, in our view."

Hitting new heights

While recent weeks have focused on the much-lauded 29-year highs of the Nikkei 225, which continued throughout November and beyond - with December 2 marking a continued trajectory upwards past 26,800 points - investors in the region remain nonplussed by the soaring levels, noting that relative to other developed markets, Japanese equities were still attractively priced with any signs of overvaluation concentrated in small pockets.

The last time the equity market surpassed such heights was in the historic asset bubble that burst in 1990. However, conditions are now vastly different and forecasts for more rational equity valuations have been broadly set for next year.

The recovery since March's dramatic downturn - with the Nikkei up 36.1% since 7 April and the Topix up 22.3% according to FE data - was largely down to the stimulus from central banks and governments, Green explained.

"More latterly, the markets have started to discount a recovery into 2021, which has gained a bit more credence with recent positive vaccine news. Whether markets can push on markedly from here will depend on myriad factors, not least the delivery of earnings into next year."

The BMO manager explained how any stocks that were cheap back in March are now "even cheaper" and growth shares have continued to do well, which he said was mostly justified by earnings growth.

"There has also been some re-rating and there are pockets of overvaluation, in our view."

Building up strength

In spite of disturbing headlines recently about rising female suicide rates due to the pandemic, Japan has held up against it - certainly relative to major Western economies - with just 0.1% of the population of 126.5 million catching the virus and just over 2,100 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

Moving into a restrictive lockdown very early on stemmed the number of cases in the first phase of the crisis, while other cultural traits, such as a generally more reserved and physically distanced approach to social interaction, long-standing habitual face-mask wearing for close contact situations or when feeling unwell have also helped.

That said, Japan has an ageing population for whom catching the virus would have severe consequences.

Applying those circumstances to the investment prospects, Brett said because of the conservative nature of Japanese companies, renowned for their strong balance sheets and high cash reserves, many were naturally prepared for the downturn.

Conversations with company management often remind him of the country's propensity to natural disasters.

"If they have a big earthquake, they want to be able to pay all the workers for six months, even if there are no sales coming in, for example," he said.

"Although this pandemic is a different kind of disaster to the one that they had been prepared for, that method of financial conservatism has worked really well for them yet."

He added that dividends from Japanese companies have been protected: "I can't be definitive because we've not got to the end yet, but they are only likely to fall maybe five or 10% over the course of the year."

Brett, who typically invests for long-term growth potential, said he was not finding "big cause for concern in terms of valuations in general".

Is the finish line in sight?

A lot of companies in Japan that struggled during the pandemic and have not yet come back are presenting him with many potential buying opportunities, but he does not see it as a growth or value story.

"We're finding a lot of individual companies that we consider to be attractively valued and interesting. But I don't think that is about being a value investor, that's about seeing that growth companies can have tricky times, which can present opportunities.

"Yes, there may be some real individual pockets of real enthusiasm in some of the 'working from home' type of stocks, for example, but in terms of the overall stock market as a whole, it doesn't really trouble me."

With the Japanese populace still scarred by the bubble 30 years ago, Brett points out they are not exactly known for their enthusiastic 'get out and spend' mentality.

But with a culture that leans towards protecting the greater good of society, an optimism over the new leader and vaccine hopes expected to fire up the country's export markets, there are plenty of reasons to look east.