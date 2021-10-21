Deep Dive: ESG is key to unlocking value

Investors in Japanese equities have been rocked by several high-profile corporate scandals in the last decade. The Olympus saga, Toshiba's irregular accounting and Takata's failure to report faulty airbags. While these scandals are not unique to Japan, they do raise questions about the risks versus reward equation for investors when it comes to Japanese equities.

Japan is turning over a new leaf

Investors in Japan have long known about the complex multi-stakeholder relationships that companies manage. Japanese businesses have a long tradition of treating employees, suppliers, and local communities equitably. The Japanese code of ethics (shuchu kiyaku) has insisted on a broader purpose for business for well over a hundred years. ESG investors will appreciate the long-term benefits of good social practices.

The Japanese Government has led the world in its enforcement of carbon reduction goals. Japan has seen a dramatic reduction in its carbon emissions and the country has targeted net neutrality by 2050. Much of the reduction in emissions has come from increasing onshore wind production which has displaced fossil fuels, particularly coal.

Japanese car companies were early adopters of battery technology and are now making the world's first passenger and commercial vehicles using hydrogen as a fuel source. Their longer-term approach sits in stark contrast to US and European automakers who have only just started to invest in electric vehicles. While Japan's businesses may not command the highest multiples, when it comes to green transport, they have led the way.

Japanese industrial companies are lagging European peers in pushing through the production of green steel and other green manufacturing processes. This may purely be a function of the low return on investment from these projects. The exorbitant cost of green manufacturing is likely to require government intervention in the form of carbon taxes before green investments make sense for manufacturing.

When it comes to ESG Japanese companies have failed to deliver in two key areas. The first is governance and the second is gender diversity. An analysis of ESG data over the last decade clearly shows that Japan has lagged Europe and the US in how it treats minority shareholders and women in the workplace.

The authorities are paying closer attention to corporate governance and Shinzo Abe's Corporate Governance Code required listed firms to have at least two independent, external board directors. The percentage of companies with two or more independent board directors has increased from 17% in 2012 to 93% in 2019.

There have been several private sector initiatives to improve board diversity. While large institutional investors such as pension funds and exchanges can help promote diversity, they are likely to need regulatory backing for a faster shift in attitudes. In 2019, women accounted for only 5.2% of board directors at listed Japanese companies. The country ranked 120th out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender-gap rankings.

The graphic above is a taken from a McKinsey study. It shows that there is room for progress in social and governance practices in Japan. While governance changes may take time, they are worth pursuing as they are the only true mechanism for minority shareholders to ensure their interests are considered in decision making.

While Japanese businesses have helped promote innovation and worker rights through a focus on the long term, they have failed to address shortcomings in their governance structures.

Shareholder rights have been subverted through insular boards.

A lack of diversity and accountability creates a siege mentality among staff and board members which makes it harder to make important decisions.

While a strong governance framework can allow change from below, in Japan it appears that change still needs a nudge by policymakers and regulators. While this may seem unusual to Western investors, it may be the quickest route to a more cohesive shift in business practices.

Fahad Hassan is chief investment officer at Albemarle Street Partners