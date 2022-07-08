Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

Abe was attacked while giving a speech for political candidate Kei Sato - a current member of the Upper House running for re-election in Nara earlier today.

Reports have now confirmed that despite rapid medical intervention he had succumbed to his wounds.

A gunman was arrested at the scene by police and taken into custody.

The former prime minister was famed for restoring economic and financial stability to Japan after its long recession in the 1990s, caused by the Japanese asset bubble bursting.

Abe's self-named package of economic reforms ‘Abenomics' was aimed at modernising and stimulating the economy post crash.

A key part of it was his 'three-arrow approach' of monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reform, which bolstered the economy and the market as well as improving how companies and shareholders interacted along with corporate governance practices, which completely regenerated the Japanese market.

This economic system has been sustained in Japan even after Abe left office in 2020, with current prime minister Fumio Kishia continuing to incorporate Abe's practices in his current economic reforms.