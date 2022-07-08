Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

Killed during campaign speech

clock • 1 min read
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
Image:

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan's longest serving prime minister and founder of Abenomics Shinzo Abe has died after being fatally shot during a campaign speech, aged 67.

Abe was attacked while giving a speech for political candidate Kei Sato - a current member of the Upper House running for re-election in Nara earlier today.

Reports have now confirmed that despite rapid medical intervention he had succumbed to his wounds.

A gunman was arrested at the scene by police and taken into custody.

The former prime minister was famed for restoring economic and financial stability to Japan after its long recession in the 1990s, caused by the Japanese asset bubble bursting.

Abe's self-named package of economic reforms ‘Abenomics' was aimed at modernising and stimulating the economy post crash.

A key part of it was his 'three-arrow approach' of monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reform, which bolstered the economy and the market as well as improving how companies and shareholders interacted along with corporate governance practices, which completely regenerated the Japanese market.

This economic system has been sustained in Japan even after Abe left office in 2020, with current prime minister Fumio Kishia continuing to incorporate Abe's practices in his current economic reforms.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

GQG celebrates six-year anniversary with three manager promotions

FCA Treasury Committee meeting cancelled

More on Global

Only 26 companies have made their debut on the LSE this year
UK

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

Money raised falls by 94%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Joanne Benson is senior portfolio manager at Copia
Economics

DFM Viewpoint: Copia Capital on how to navigate turbulent times

Entered bear market

Joanne Benson
clock 05 July 2022 • 4 min read
“Changes in fiscal, monetary, climate and debt policy are needed to counter capital misallocation and inequality,” World Bank president David Malpass said.
Economics

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

Growth forecast slashed

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust drives transformation in communities

04 July 2022 • 12 min read
05

Economic secretary John Glen resigns

06 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

The five people leaving abrdn as result of equity team merger

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
11 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

Register now
Trustpilot