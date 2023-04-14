The percentage of companies with an independent director ratio of more than one-third increased from 6.4% in 2014 to 60% in 2022.

JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Hugh Gimber described corporate governance standards as the "Achilles heel" of the Japanese equity market, but encouraged investors to consider the environmental and social factors as well.

Improvements have been made in relation to corporate governance, beginning with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 2013 ‘Abenomics' policy, which included a commitment to structural economic reform.

Since then, the reforms have seen Japanese firms move towards Western corporate governance levels, and Gimber said the 2015 Corporate Governance Code has led to greater improvements when considering the ‘G' of ESG.

"The proportion of independent board directors is one area where positive change has been particularly evident, and we expect more progress ahead given intensifying scrutiny both from policymakers and the investment community," he said.

Drew Edwards, manager of the Usonian Japan Value Strategy, said the percentage of companies with an independent director ratio greater than one-third increased from 6.4% in 2014 to 60% in 2022.

He added that although many of the old issues have been fixed, poor governance remains the primary cause of Japan's equity discount compared to US equivalents.

"The largest risk and opportunity for value creation across the ESG spectrum is governance," he said.

"The valuation discount of Japanese companies is not due to higher E or S risks versus US peers, but due to value-destroying governance practices such as high cross shareholdings, friendship-based directorships, and poor capital management, which lead to inefficient capital allocation and a drag on value creation."

But, like Gimber, Edwards explained that while there had been improvements to corporate governance, there was "more room to run".

'E' issues

It is not only governance that Japan has struggled with on the ESG front, according to Edwards, as the absence of clear government environmental directives "poses a challenge for Japanese companies in addressing climate-related issues".

Edwards argued that as "CEOs are hesitant to invest in climate-change technologies that may not adhere to global standards", the government should step in to "define such standards, which we believe would lead to rapid adoption from Japanese firms".

The government announced its Green Growth Strategy in June 2021, with a Green Innovation Fund setting aside ¥2trn to support the transition to a circular economy, which Gimber said is creating "exciting opportunities for investors looking for growth".

At present, Japan's energy mix is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels, Gimber noted, with around one third of Japan's energy sourced from coal and a "substantial reliance" on natural gas.

Yu Shimizu, lead portfolio manager of the Japan Sustainable Equity fund at SPARX Asset Management, avoids fossil fuel related companies in his fund, but said he appreciated the "positive efforts" from oil-related firms, such as oil refining business ENEOS Holdings, which has begun to shift towards renewable energy.

Sampo yoshi

Regarding the ‘S', GMO's Edwards again noted improvements had been made, but there was a long way to go.

He explained Japanese firms uphold the principle of 'sampo yoshi', which means "doing the right thing for buyers, sellers and society".

However, as supply chains have become more global, he criticised Japanese fund managers for "insufficient scrutiny" when assessing the second- and third-tier labour integrity of supply chains. He added this area was one of "notable focus" and companies with "proper governance" are quickly adopting best practices to resolve these issues.

Managers considering ESG

Many Japan-focused managers are already applying notable ESG-due diligence, according to Juliet Schooling Latter, research director, Chelsea Financial Services, who highlighted four funds which had integrated this into their investment processes.

The first, Baillie Gifford Japanese Income Growth, is "taking advantage of improving governance in Japan as more and more businesses move towards a progressive dividend-paying policy".

She said any "material" ESG issues could prevent an investment, "but this will be on a case-by-case basis, rather than a systematic approach".

Schooling Latter said: "There is a strong focus on governance with manager Karen See regularly engaging with companies on this front."

In the T. Rowe Price Japanese Equity fund, ESG criteria is a material part of manager Archibald Ciganer's decision-making framework, and Schooling Latter said the manager considers them to be embedded in the team's fundamental assessment of a business.

In FSSA Japan Focus, Schooling Latter said the team places an emphasis on stewardship and the "quality managers and good governance should ensure that environmental and social concerns are addressed". The fund also maintains exclusions on traditional ESG issues, including tobacco, defence and gambling firms.

In Comgest Growth Japan, the managers believe markets fail to correctly price a company's sustainable competitive advantage, and, as a result, each segment of ESG is given "equal importance when performing stock analysis - from discovery to decision making", according to Schooling Latter.

Performance of funds versus sector and benchmark