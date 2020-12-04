Comgest's Kaye: Should you bet on Japan's tortoise or America's hare?

In recent years Japan's Nikkei 500 index, the less famous sibling to the Nikkei 225, not only hit a record high but consistently outperformed the S&P 500.

Indeed, many Japanese stocks have been quietly outperforming US and other global counterparts for years, and with political tensions and Covid-19 convulsing the globe, Japan seems like a rare island of stability in comparison.

Yet foreign investors have overlooked the Japanese market for around 20 years. The tide is now turning, however, with even Warren Buffett taking his first steps in the land of the rising sun.

While the US stockmarket tends to generate the big stories, and is often considered a difficult market to outperform, a number of Japan equity active funds (for example, as shown in Figure 1 (see below), those that would seek to replicate the Nikkei 500 index) did outperform the US between 2012 and 2018.

This is consistent with the fact that growth in corporate earnings in Japan has significantly outpaced those in all other major geographies, on average, for the past six years, as seen in Figure 2 (see below).

Despite common investor perceptions of lacklustre performance, cutting-edge innovative Japanese companies are forging ahead.

A new focus on shareholders, the Japanese Government's normalisation of the corporate tax rate, and a willingness by old companies to focus on their core strengths, are all behind the country's stellar earnings per share growth.

Some Japanese companies have quietly bettered their performance vis-à-vis more famous equivalents overseas. For example, the Japanese software company OBIC is in the same line of business as the well-known American-owned Oracle, but its reported earnings growth has outpaced Oracle's.

Another example is Hikari Tsushin, Japan's dominant office supplies provider. The company has reported an earnings growth percentage in the low teens - more than equal to similar western companies - based on penetration of Japan's tangled small and micro-business sector.

International investors overlook these opportunities partly because Japanese stocks are significantly under-researched compared to their US and European equivalents.

There are thousands of listed stocks in Japan, but less than half of the analyst coverage of US stocks; many Japanese stocks actually have zero analyst coverage.

This Japanese outperformance may be in an early innings as current trends are combining to strengthen the relative position of the Japanese economy and stockmarket versus other global markets.

One reason for this is that compared to the US, UK, India and the EU, Japan enjoys continuity of policy and political stability.

The new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Shinzo Abe's successor, is set to continue with his predecessor's signature economic policies but he appears to have more passion for pragmatic deregulation of industries such as utilities and the telecommunications sector.

The consensus around this package of policies in Japan is very strong. Suga's policies and Suganomics are effectively Abenomics with teeth.