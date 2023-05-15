Abenomics ten years on: What does the future hold for Japan?

The reality, however, is that there are often long-term themes that continue to mature regardless of movements in the wider world.

Japan provides an excellent example of this dynamic in action.

Bridging the valuation gap in Japan

There is no question that the nation's markets, just like others worldwide, have experienced volatility in recent years. But at the same time, the drive to improve corporate governance, has continued unfettered.

Steady improvements

Prior to the 2010s, there is no denying that Japan had a mixed reputation among global investors.

One problem was the lack of economic growth. This was embodied by the nation's "Lost Decade", which led investors, employing "buy and hold" investment strategies, to seek out more buoyant destinations.

But another was the nation's attitude towards corporate governance. Specifically, concerns around attitudes towards shareholder pay-outs and cross-shareholdings were rife.

A major turning point came with the re-election of Shinzo Abe as the Prime Minister of Japan in December 2012.

The new PM quickly introduced a series of policies designed to revive Japan's economy to make it more competitive in the global market.

On the one hand, "Abenomics" focused on stimulating growth by increasing the money supply, boosting government spending, and undertaking economic and regulatory reform.

On the other, it focused heavily on setting a new standard for the treatment of shareholders through the introduction (and revision) of corporate governance and stewardship codes.

Did Abenomics work? That is a matter intensely debated to this day.

For total return investors, who consider income as an important part of compounding returns, we would argue that Abenomics was an instrumental driving force that has transformed attitudes towards investing in Japan.

Thoughts on the BoJ you might not have heard but should consider

Starting with the market itself, the NIKKEI 225 has actually risen over the past ten years after two decades of decline.

This rise almost certainly results from a wide range of global factors rather than just Abenomics alone.

However, a positive change over the last decade that can certainly be linked to Abe's three-arrow approach can be found in the world of company-shareholder relations.

In 2019, Japanese stocks delivered their fifth consecutive year of world-beating dividend growth, posting a new record, while buybacks were the highest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

The nation was then able to hold its own during Covid, with far fewer stocks cutting and cancelling dividends than those in other nations worldwide.

Finally, after the worst of Covid, corporate Japan quickly returned to pre-pandemic payout levels, demonstrating a long-term commitment to dividend growth and stability.

We are not just seeing improvements in payouts, either.

Controversial cross-shareholdings in the Japanese market are down by half from their level in the late 1990s while the level of shareholder activism (and, in turn, boardroom accountability) has also surged.

A bright future

All told, the pool of quality Japanese income stocks to choose from is larger than it has ever been before. And the good thing is, we've a number of reasons to believe it will continue to grow over the next ten years and well beyond.

In the short term the OECD projects that ongoing economic recovery will lead real GDP growth in Japan to reach 1.8% in fiscal year 2023. Meanwhile, ongoing yen weakness - in our opinion - continues to present an opportunity to buy companies at attractive prices.

But beyond this, we are also seeing the drive for corporate governance reform, established under Abe, continue at pace.

New PM Fumio Kishida has publicly stated his intention to build upon the trend of corporate improvement in Japan. Perhaps even more significantly, a major reform of the Tokyo Stock Exchange is underway that will enforce much stricter corporate governance standards on all listed firms.

Finally, an emerging narrative that stands to fuel quality Japanese stocks for some time is Kishida's so-called Asset Doubling Plan. Designed to encourage Japanese citizens to move their financial assets away from currency and deposits and into risk assets, the drive includes policies such as:

A vast expansion of Japan's NISA scheme for exempting small investments from tax; A redesign of iDeCo defined contribution individual pension plans; A drive to improve financial literacy so households can build stable asset portfolio; and A strategy to enhance the asset management environment so more households are encouraged to select suitable financial assets.



It is too early to say what effect this will have. What we do know, however, is that domestic retail investors were net buyers of Japanese assets in 2021 and 2022 after years of being net sellers.

If Kishida's plan can lead this early direction of travel to develop into a full-blown trend, then it can only support further improvements in corporate governance standards. After all, stocks that fail to improve their treatment of shareholders face losing out on a potential tidal wave of new capital to others that do make such changes.

Richard Aston is portfolio manager of the CC Japan Income & Growth trust