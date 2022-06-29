TIME Investments adds six to distribution team

Three join from 7IM

The appointments take the number of team members to 32.
TIME Investments has added six new salespeople to its business development team, with three joining from Seven Investment Management.

Four of the new joiners have taken on roles as regional business development manager, each focusing on a different region for the specialist investment manager.

Tom Hardy joins after seven years with 7IM and will look after the East of England region, while Rupert Bloomfield heads to the South East following four years with Octopus.

Gareth Perry will serve as regional business development manager for the South West, having held similar roles at 7IM and Zurich, while Oliver Papa will be promoted into the role for South Central, after four years with TIME in an office-based development role.

Harriet Warren has also been hired from 7IM, who joins in a business development role focusing on the London region.

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

Amy Henderson has joined TIME as strategic partnerships manager from BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she spent three and a half years, prior to which she held a role in the sales team at Jupiter Asset Management. 

"We are proud to offer advisers and wealth managers industry-leading expertise and technical knowledge to ensure they provide their clients with the best service and advice possible," said Nigel Ashfield, managing director of TIME Investments.   

"Expanding the business development team will ensure that the reputation TIME has built with the adviser community continues to go from strength to strength as we grow and develop the business."

The appointments take the team to 32. According to the firm, this makes it one of the largest in the sector. 

Owned by Alpha Real Capital, TIME focuses on income-generating assets, mainly through infrastructure, real estate and lending. 

