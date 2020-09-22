7IM Real Return boosts inflation protection after being hurt by 'crushed' expectations

The 7IM Real Return fund is positioning for a rise in inflation heading into the remainder of 2020 and next year, according to lead manager Matthew Yeates, after the strategy was punished when inflation expectations were "crushed" in the market turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multi-asset fund, which aims to provide a total return that exceeds UK CPI inflation by 2% over a rolling three-year period, fell 11.7% in the month to 20 March amid the market chaos of the coronavirus sell-off, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Yeates, who serves as 7IM's head of alternatives and quantitative strategy, explained the firm's allocation to inflation protection strategies, such as explicit inflation insurance, was perhaps the biggest detractor from 7IM Real Return's performance in the first quarter of this year, as "inflation expectations got crushed".

He added: "The collapse in inflation expectations was a drag on the strategy's return so we took a big penalty there. I am relatively happy with performance, though, because some of [the decline] was unavoidable given that inflation mandate that we have."

The fund's performance is now broadly flat year-to-date and has grown its allocation to inflation-linked products from roughly 5% to 8%, in the expectation that inflation will rise in response to unprecedented fiscal and monetary spending.

Yeates explained: "With the backdrop fiscal stimulus and monetary stimulus being what it is, having a portfolio that is structurally exposed to inflation has to be able to pick up some of those tailwinds that are likely to come to inflation generally.

"I am not saying things are going to go bonanza, back to a kind of ultra-inflationary environment, but expectations are still pretty beaten up.

"Having that link to inflation, not holding large positions in duration assets, and holding some specialist credit leavers, we are well-placed no matter whether the markets are up, down or sideways over the next year."

Portfolio now 'in a very different place'

The 7IM Real Return fund invests across five broad categories on assets alternative risk premia, which includes alternative long/short assets; alternative yield assets, which offer the portfolio a base level of carry; real assets, where the portfolio gets its inflation link; defensive assets, which at present includes Japanese yen and gold; and directional assets, which Yeates said include the "most opportunistic positions" in the portfolio.

During the March sell-off, among the best performing of the fund's holdings were within its alternative risk premia bucket.

Yeates identified a 5% holding in LGT Dynamic Protection and an investment in a BNP Paribas commodity carry certificate, which each delivered returns of around 50% by the end of April, as being "very important" for the fund during market volatility early this year.

Since the sell-off, Yeates and his supporting portfolio manager Duncan Blyth have added new defensive positions, such as the Fulcrum Equity Dispersion fund, while adding to other portfolio positions that had been sold off "in an unjustified way".