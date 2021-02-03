No time for fad behaviour: The sectors and trends driving ESG's push into the mainstream

Technology

Over the past few years, clean tech – the kind of technology associated with ESG companies – has raced ahead. Productivity is up, and prices have fallen.





Consider solar energy, for example. Back in the 1970s it was expensive, hard to use and relatively inefficient. But its price has fallen since to one four hundredth of 1977 levels. Suddenly, it is the cheapest electricity in the world.





In 2020, the global demand for oil crashed, with fossil fuel stocks hammered across the board. We may never see global oil demand recover to 2019 levels.





As a finite resource, fossil fuels are doomed in the long run. The more of them we take out of the ground, the more costs tend to rise.





Solar power however, is a technology. The more solar electricity develops, the more productivity rises and costs fall. And they will go on falling – fossil fuels cannot compete with solar over the long run.





Even on a 20-year horizon, we do not expect a scenario where old energy prevails over its clean, well-managed, tech-savvy competitors.