No time for fad behaviour: The sectors and trends driving ESG's push into the mainstream

Terence Moll, head of investment strategy at 7IM, looks at the key factors driving ESG investment into public consciousness - and how the momentum must be sustained.
I remember a time about 15 years ago when ESG investing seemed like a fad. It seemed like a good idea with noble goals, but one that didn't stand up to the reality of the markets and how companies need to operate in order to make returns.
You thought it would never be taken seriously by the mainstream financial sector - let alone global investors.
How the world has changed. In the past ten years, ESG investing has raced ahead, driven by three huge and persistent forces: technology, regulations, and client demand.
Covid-19 has played a role in speeding up ESG over the past year. With other positives such as Joe Biden's Presidency on the horizon, we believe the forces driving ESG investing are all long term and have a long, long way to go.