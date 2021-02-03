No time for fad behaviour: The sectors and trends driving ESG's push into the mainstream

The themes driving growth of sustainable investment

Moll terence 7im 2019 580x358
Terence Moll, head of investment strategy at 7IM, looks at the key factors driving ESG investment into public consciousness – and how the momentum must be sustained.
Iw climate change renewable solar power 029 580x358
Technology
Over the past few years, clean tech – the kind of technology associated with ESG companies – has raced ahead. Productivity is up, and prices have fallen.

Consider solar energy, for example. Back in the 1970s it was expensive, hard to use and relatively inefficient. But its price has fallen since to one four hundredth of 1977 levels. Suddenly, it is the cheapest electricity in the world.

In 2020, the global demand for oil crashed, with fossil fuel stocks hammered across the board. We may never see global oil demand recover to 2019 levels. 

As a finite resource, fossil fuels are doomed in the long run. The more of them we take out of the ground, the more costs tend to rise.  

Solar power however, is a technology. The more solar electricity develops, the more productivity rises and costs fall. And they will go on falling – fossil fuels cannot compete with solar over the long run. 

Even on a 20-year horizon, we do not expect a scenario where old energy prevails over its clean, well-managed, tech-savvy competitors. 
Jinping xi 2021 c foreign commonwealth and development office flickr cc by 2 0 580x358
Regulation 
Governments and politicians around the globe are working towards making the world a cleaner and safer place, and are introducing regulations forcing companies and their investors to support this. 

Covid-19 was an accelerating factor, as governments look to put areas such as inequality, poverty and the environment at the forefront of agendas.  

Green politics is now firmly in the mainstream, with the EU and UK leading the way with pledges to be zero-emission economies by 2050. 

One crucial development was China's President Xi Jinping announcing in September 2020 that the country would be carbon-neutral by 2060. 

As the world's largest polluter, responsible for 28% of global CO2 emission, this shift will drastically change how and where the country sources its energy.

We expect to see renewables steadily replace the inefficient coal-fired power stations China currently relies on, which will lead to its emissions falling in due course. 

More and tougher regulations are likely to apply to companies that are not ESG-friendly, paving the way for those that are leaders in this space. 

Photo: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/Flickr CC BY 2.0
Ethical funds stock 012 580x358
Demand
Investors have become far more aware of the impact their money is having on the world. Many people now want their money to create positive change on – or at the least do no harm to – the earth and the people living on it. 

One reason that we saw strong inflows into ESG products in 2020 is that the pandemic made us think about the value of human life and about our responsibilities to future generations. 

Investing sustainably and responsibly can help to contribute to building a better world while also making sure that people’s long-term financial plans can be achieved.

Consumers are also making their voices heard with their purchases. A US survey found that green products accounted for 16% of the total consumer goods market in 2019 and ethically marketed products drove half of the growth in the entire sector.  
Ethical funds stock 014 580x358
Strong performance in 2020
Overall, 2020 was a good year for ESG companies. This is reflected in the performance of ESG-linked products, which generally outperformed the markets – even during the crash early in the year.

For example, the US MSCI ESG Select Index, which targets 100 companies with favourable ESG features, outperformed the US market by 9.8% over the year. 

Performance was in part driven by exposure to many of the tech companies that performed so well in 2020 – tech companies tend to be well-managed and have relatively low emissions, giving them good ESG scores.

Being ESG-friendly leads to a bias in favour of companies that are better managed, are concerned about their environmental impact and believe in social responsibility. 

These factors can make them less risky than their competitors as well as less vulnerable to nasty extreme events like Covid-19, allowing them to outperform. 

Put simply, ESG indices have done well recently because they are exposed to the companies that will succeed in the future and are less exposed to the poorly run, dirty companies of the past. 

The volatility of Covid-19 made the differential between long-term winners and losers crystal clear.
Iw tech disruption smart cities generic 014 580x358
The future for ESG
These themes have only just begun to get going and will drive ESG much further over many years. 

In due course, we think, investors will automatically take ESG factors into account when they invest, and ESG investing will become the mainstream.

Meanwhile, technological advances will continue to make clean energy the most rational option for generating power and continue to outstrip fossil fuels. 

Badly-run companies will no longer have a place to hide and regulation will force them to change or disappear. Investors and consumers alike will drive the market with demand for sustainable products. 

Taken as a whole, clean tech, stronger policies and responsibility with our finances will be good for the world in the long run. Covid-19 has put many things into perspective – none more so than the fragility of life on our planet. 

By 2030, ESG investing will be 'normal' and mainstream. The environment, corporate governance and social policies will be incorporated into all investment choices. 

The old pre-ESG way of thinking will seem unfit, backwards and irresponsibly damaging.
  • Terence Moll
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Terence Moll, head of investment strategy at 7IM, looks at the key factors driving ESG investment into public consciousness - and how the momentum must be sustained.

I remember a time about 15 years ago when ESG investing seemed like a fad. It seemed like a good idea with noble goals, but one that didn't stand up to the reality of the markets and how companies need to operate in order to make returns.

You thought it would never be taken seriously by the mainstream financial sector - let alone global investors.  

How the world has changed. In the past ten years, ESG investing has raced ahead, driven by three huge and persistent forces: technology, regulations, and client demand.

Covid-19 has played a role in speeding up ESG over the past year. With other positives such as Joe Biden's Presidency on the horizon, we believe the forces driving ESG investing are all long term and have a long, long way to go.  

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on ESG

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus