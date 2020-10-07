7IM CEO Proctor: Further acquisitions unlikely despite current opportunities

The current market environment has presented opportunities for wealth management acquisitions, according to Seven Investment Management's Dean Proctor, but the CEO does not see the firm as a "consolidator" and believes further M&A activity in the immediate future is unlikely.

Last week 7IM completed the acquisition of London-based financial planner Partners Wealth Management (PWM), which saw the group grow to £17bn in assets under management and over 400 in staff.

A "key component of the deal", according to Proctor, was the greater efficiencies of scale it offers 7IM, which "will allow us to make further and significant investment into our platform technology."

The acquisition forms part of 7IM's broader strategy to partly drive asset growth inorganically through acquisitions, having purchased TCAM in 2019.

For PWM, managing director James Roberts explained that after 16 years the firm had been seeking a partner to "help... continue advancing our vision to build the best client and adviser proposition in the UK", and had been attracted to 7IM due to its "award winning technology, entrepreneurial culture, strong management team and shared values".

Speaking to Investment Week, Proctor noted the current market environment has given way to M&A activity as smaller firms have felt the most pressure.

He explained: "There are a lot of people rightly looking at the operating costs of running a business in the current climate, in addition to headwinds like increased regulatory costs. That is clearly having an impact and there is a lot of activity in the market".

However, Proctor said 7IM does not see itself "as a market consolidator", with the PWM acquisition having been a "carefully selected transaction for a very credible operation".

He added: "We currently have nothing in our sights. If there were to be opportunities we felt were strategically aligned [with our plans], then perhaps."

Performance recovering

It was revealed in August that 7IM grew its AUM by 9.2% in 2019, as group profits before tax soared 15% to £9.3m on group revenue of £70.9m, up 5.2%.

Proctor said 2020 has been "difficult for all firms" amid the economic and market impact of the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the second quarter in particular as 7IM's workforce dealt with the impact while working from home.

However, Proctor said the firm's investment performance "has really returned in a very positive light" since the market chaos of Q2 with performance returning to "pre-market levels quite quickly".

He added: "We are rebuilding our credentials as an investment manager, and that is very important to us as a firm given our principal focus for supporting our intermediary customers.

"What one hopes is that continues alongside our continued commitment to investing in our platform."