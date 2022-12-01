Multi-asset portfolio managers Craig and Patel exit Quilter Investors

Danny Knight also departs




Paul Craig and Hinesh Patel, co-managers of Quilter Investors’ £7bn Cirilium Active portfolio range, are set to leave the firm and hand the reins to Ian Jensen-Humphreys and Sacha Chorley.

Craig, who joined the firm in 2014, has decided to pursue a career outside of the firm, but will stay in the business until Q2 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Jensen-Humphreys and Chorley, who already run the £2bn Cirilium Blend range, will be expanding their portfolio management responsibilities across the Cirilium Active and Passive portfolios. 

Chorley has been part of Quilter's multi-asset team since 2011, having previously worked at Broadstone. Jensen-Humphreys joined Quilter in March 2020 from Seven Investment Management, where he was most recently deputy CIO. 

Quilter Investors hires new head of responsible investment

Head of investment proposition Danny Knight, who moved to Quilter Investors in 2014 following the acquisition of Cirilium from Janus Henderson, will also be leaving the firm.

Quilter Investors is also forming an "enhanced" manager research hub, composed of an extended manager selection team, operational due diligence team and its existing responsible investment team. 

As part of the move, the firm has hired Given Chanetsa-Mazazura as head of operational due diligence, joining in January 2023. This follows the appointment of Marisol Hernandez as head of responsible investment in October. 

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said: "We are pleased to be able to extend Ian and Sacha's remit and investment approach to the Cirilium Active portfolios.

"The Cirilium stable is one of the most established multi-asset ranges in the UK, with £12bn invested in the strategy and we are committed to delivering for real client needs through predictable and reliable solutions with clear accountability." 

Brookes thanked Craig, who he referred to as a "pioneer of the risk targeted investment approach", and Patel, who he said delivered "exceptional service" for customers invested in the range. 

"We would like to thank Danny for all his contributions over the years and wish him well in the future," he added.



