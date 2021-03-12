Sustainable finance: The bright spot for multi-asset managers wanting to allocate to fixed income

For multi-asset investors the options available within fixed income can look uninspiring. Despite yields ticking up in recent weeks, the total returns available on developed market government debt is miniscule.

And, with yields where they are now bonds offer little protection from market volatility, normally one of their main roles in portfolios.

Inflation is likely to tick up briefly in 2021 as base effects come into play and commodities grind higher.

However, there is still a significant amount of slack in the economy and the likelihood of wage push inflation is low.

Therefore, the current rise in inflation expectations is likely to be transitory, despite still being painful for bond investors in the short term.

So, is there a bright spot for multi-asset investors who want to allocate to fixed income? Maybe if they are willing to go green.

In 1909, Henry Ford said customers could have Model T's in any colour, as long as they were black. For a long time, sustainable investing for multi-asset investors was similar - you could have any investment you wanted, as long as it was equity.

But times are a-changing and fixed income investors now have a corner of ESG investing they can call their very own. It plays to the strengths of the asset class and is one of the most exciting areas of ESG investing.

I am referring to sustainable finance, which is debt issued to fund environmental or social projects.

Growth of sustainable debt

Sustainable debt issuance has surged in the past two years, reaching a total of $2.3trn by the end of 2020. Green bonds alone surpassed $1trn.

A variety of sub-asset classes have been developing recently, with different features. The traditional format for sustainable bonds is the debt is linked to a specific activity or project - referred to as 'activity based'.

More recently, debt has been issued in the form of sustainability-linked bonds or sustainability-linked loans. They are 'behaviour based', used to support progress towards an environmental goal or target.

Expect to see many more sustainability-linked bonds as firms and countries fall over themselves to commit to new carbon reduction targets.

The French energy major Total recently announced that going forward it will only issue bonds that are tied to environmental projects.

This is a big commitment for a company that has $60bn of bonds outstanding - but not surprising, considering that it recently announced that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

One of the fastest-growing areas of sustainable debt is social bonds, with $150bn issued in 2020 - seven times as much as in 2019 - to fight the pandemic and support countries in the subsequent recession. The African Development Bank issued $3bn in bonds to help its work in this area.

This shows how reactive the asset class can be to sudden crises and is encouraging for the future, especially since public purses are likely to be increasingly.

Sustainable finance has helped funding for environmental and social products in developed markets, but it can be even more powerful in emerging markets.

They often have the most pressing need to solve environmental and social problems but lack the financial muscle to fund such projects.