Senate
What do the US midterms mean for infrastructure?
US infrastructure investment at a 70-year low
Brazier: AstraZeneca and BP can drive returns this year
Anna Fedorova and Julia Rampen report from Investment Week’s recent Senate Investment Conference
How Google shares could benefit from surge in video advertising
Investors backing Google are set to profit from billions of dollars of video advertising revenue over the next few years, a Baillie Gifford American fund manager has predicted.
Hermes: Why Asian investors need negative headlines
Jonathan Pines, manager of the Hermes Asia ex Japan fund, has said negative newsflow is now needed in Asia to drive down valuations and create buying opportunities.
Why Southern Europe offers better value than 'squeezed' UK
Andrew Neville, manager of the Allianz Global Small Cap Equity fund, has said the best value stocks across global markets can now be found in Southern Europe, following rallies across most of the globe.
The four macro themes powering Kames UK Equity Absolute Return
SENATE CONFERENCE
Baillie Gifford's Stewart reveals his BBB-rated bond winners
Fixed income investors have overlooked the opportunities in the fledgling technology bond market, according to Baillie Gifford's Torcail Stewart.
Senate UK highlights: Ten fund managers in 15 minutes
SENATE UK VIDEO
Senate UK video: What made the event so special?
Investment Week and our parent Incisive Media recently unveiled the first of our next generation of Senate events for wealth managers.
J.P.Morgan dealers went on 'trading spree' to cover Whale loss
J.P. Morgan executives tried to conceal data from US regulators that revealed just how large its ‘London Whale' trading losses were, according to the US Senate.
HSBC 'in US settlement talks' over money laundering
HSBC is in talks to settle with US regulators over a money laundering investigation, but increased regulatory scrutiny has led to S&P cutting the bank's credit rating.