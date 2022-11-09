Midterm election for US Congress remains too close to call

Slim margins in the legislature also meant that Republicans needed to add just one seat in the Senate and five seats in the House of Representatives to gain control, creating a 'divided government' as Biden continues to hold the presidency.

Before the election, it had been expected that Republicans would have a very strong night, with inflation having emerged as the top issue for the electorate while President Joe Biden's approval rating sagged around 40%.

Slim margins in the legislature also meant that Republicans needed to add just one seat in the Senate and five seats in the House of Representatives to gain control, creating a 'divided government' as Biden continues to hold the presidency.

However, Democrats picked up one Senate seat in Pennsylvania, meaning they will only lose control the chamber if they fail to keep two of their three remaining undecided seats of Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Democrats are currently slightly ahead in all three states, though they are all currently too close to call.

Analysts warn of 'dysfunction' if Republicans win US midterms

Meanwhile, the Republicans have won 198 seats in the House, compared to the Democrats on 168. A party needs to hold 218 seats to control the chamber.

Stocks fell slightly overnight as the uncertainty in the election results became clear, with S&P 500 futures falling by 0.24%, while Dow futures are currently down 93 points. The dollar has remained flat.