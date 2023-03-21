Biden uses veto to block anti-ESG investing bill

First time using veto power

It is the first time in his more than two years in office that Joe Biden has used the veto power.
US President Joe Biden has vetoed a bill that would have stopped fund managers basing investment decisions on ESG factors.

In a video posted on Twitter, Biden said: "I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country."

It is the first time in his more than two years in office that he has used the veto power.

The politicisation of ESG investing in the US has seen Republicans, typically allies of Wall Street, move against the direction of travel in fund management, what party lawmakers characterise as "woke" liberal practices.

Last year, the US Labor Department enacted a rule to make it easier for retirement plans to take into account climate change and other ESG factors, and shareholder rights decisions, when investing. Republicans mounted pressure against the new rules and introduced a bill to block it.

The bill passed in Congress on 1 March, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn the Labor Department rule.

It was advanced under the Congressional Review Act, which allows a rollback of regulations put in place by the executive branch with a simple majority. However, Biden said at the time he would veto the bill if it passed Congress.

Republicans claim the rule, which affects around $12trn invested on behalf of 150 million Americans, would politicise investing by allowing fund managers to pursue liberal causes, which they say would hurt financial performance.

"It is clear that President Biden wants Wall Street to use your hard-earned money not to grow your savings, but to fund a far-left political agenda. That will hurt seniors and workers," Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement on Monday (20 March).

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of interfering with private investing decisions, saying on the Senate floor that they are "forcing their own views down the throats of every company and every investor."

