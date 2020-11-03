US Election: Why pharma and other defensive sectors will provide a lifeline

"You pay a very high price in the stockmarket for a cheery consensus" — Warren Buffett.

As the highly unusual year of 2020 comes to a close, there remain two clear catalysts for US equity markets: firstly, the outcome of the US Presidential Election; and secondly, the impact of a potential Covid-19 vaccine on the performance of value stocks.

When will the Presidential Election outcome be called? It has become a popular cliché to observe that markets dislike uncertainty. It is helpful to have dates on the calendar when decisions are made and uncertainty evaporates.

Election day is presumably one such date. By early November, investors will know who will control the White House for the next four years, and they will be able to make educated guesses and assumptions about the tax, spending and regulatory policies that will influence the direction of stock prices.

Or will they?

With a potentially tight, and possibly even contested election result, along with heavy mail-in voting that can take several weeks to tabulate based on each state's vote-counting protocols, it is possible that the winner may not be determined until December - or later.

At the end of September, the political prediction markets anticipated a less than 50% chance of knowing the winner by 4 November, the day after the election.

And there was a one-in-four chance that the winner would not be determined until the following month.

Since then, as of mid-October, the probabilities have shifted to less than a one-in-three chance that the presidential outcome will not be called by 4 November and only a 16% probability the uncertainly will persist until December.

Nevertheless, the markets could still be rattled if this uncertainty is accompanied by political unrest and demonstrations.

The opportunity to undertake end-of-year tax planning, potentially including flipping from traditional tax loss harvesting to tax gain harvesting (in anticipation of higher tax rates in the future) may occur in an ultra-tight window leading up to 31 December, as financial advisors and tax-motivated investors await clarity before acting.

Scenario planning ahead of election day is one way for investors to ensure they are making decisions with their heads, rather than their hearts, in what is likely to be a tumultuous end to the year.

Could a Covid-19 vaccine make value stocks the next market winners? Value and growth can take many different forms, but this year the very largest US technology companies have led the markets.

These are all great businesses, to be sure, but in my opinion they have reached a rich valuation, which can explained by using today's lower interest rates to discount their future cashflows back to a higher present value- just basic valuation math.

Other parts of the market are downright cheap, like banks and some cyclical stocks that come with more risk because of their exposure to the fallout from Covid-19.

While their balance sheets may be a bit more stretched, the relative valuation gap - with some tech stocks trading at all-time highs and value stocks trading at multi-decade lows - suggests it may be time to take profits in growth winners and re-invest in value dividend payers.

Yet the sectors that have traditionally provided safe dividends - utilities, consumer staples, telecom - have become richly valued as investors have chased yield.

Instead of these, we like healthcare, which has potential for growth thanks to favorable long-term secular trends.

Within the sector, we find not only biotech and medical devices, but also health services such as HMOs or managed care that could be politically vulnerable depending on the outcome of the US presidential and congressional elections that may shift the balance of power in the Senate - not to mention the Supreme Court with an upcoming ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

Amid the crosscurrents from such an uncertain political environment, we are drawn to pharmaceuticals. Valuations are cheap while the businesses are strong, offering good returns and paying well-covered dividends.

Pharma represents the more palatable flavour of high-dividend stocks, with a safer, more defensive yield for income-oriented investors - not the temporarily high yield before a troubled company has to cut its dividend.

And, of course, we see tremendous upside potential with the imminent development and global deployment of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

With so many variables, this is an interesting place to be a stockpicker. Timing a move from growth to value is always difficult whenever bad headlines can drag stocks down.

But when there is a strong long-term secular outlook, we would put money to work in the healthcare sector, particularly pharma.

Edward J. Perkin is chief investment officer of equity at Eaton Vance Management