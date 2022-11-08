Analysts warn of 'dysfunction' if Republicans win US midterms

The Democrats have had full control of Congress and the presidency for the last two years

FiveThirtyEight, a US news outlet focused on polling, currently gives Republicans a 57% chance of controlling both houses of Congress, Democrats a 15% chance, and a 27% chance of a split Congress, with Democrats controlling the Senate and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives.

Traditionally, US equity markets have tended to underperform in the run-up to midterms and then outperform thereafter, indicating investors should potentially move to an overweight position in equities after tonight.

But Dave Sekera, senior US market strategist for Morningstar, was critical of this conventional wisdom, stating the analysis "can be skewed based on the time periods chosen to measure before and after the elections".

He said: "Technical aspects and dynamics of the market today are so different from earlier periods that I would hesitate to use any data prior to 1990."

Sekera added that midterm elections do not have as much market impact as "expected financial conditions and economic catalysts".

‘Dysfunction'

Republicans look likely to take control of Congress, which would mean a divided government, where the legislative branch and the presidency are controlled by two different parties, could return.

Rich Weiss, CIO of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments, along with many other analysts, explained that a divided government "has historically been a net positive for the US equity markets" due to decreased uncertainty, as little or no legislation is usually passed in these cases.

However, many analysts expressed concerns that a Republican-controlled Congress could lead to disruption to any attempts at legislating, as was seen in Barack Obama's presidency.

Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, warned that in this dynamic "basic dysfunction" could rear its head, "especially when it comes to routine matters like passing budgets, appropriating funds and avoiding a debt ceiling breach".

He said: "We are also concerned that the normal fiscal response - federal stimulus - to any severe economic downturn may not be forthcoming should it occur, given Republican reluctance to expand fiscal policy at a time of already large deficits."

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst, IG Group, agreed: "The one thing that will keep investors up at night will be the prospect of the Republicans re-running their debt ceiling crisis act last seen in the Obama years."

He added the scenario "would give markets another major headache, potentially worsening any downside as a recession takes hold".

Nick also said a divided Congress would mean the White House becomes more reliant on the executive branch, "legislating" through the presidential bureaucracy rather than through the chambers, which could see less of a focus on spending and more on regulation.

Republican agenda

The midterm elections do not just involve elections for members of Congress, but also various state offices such as governor and secretary of state.

These could also have major consequences if Republicans make gains, from ESG questions around abortion bans to election deniers preventing a fair presidential election in 2024.

More than half of Republican candidates for Congress or key state offices deny the results of the 2020 election, and many will be able to take serious action to overturn elections if successful in their races. As seen in the UK, political instability can be incredibly damaging to markets.

Michael Pinkerton, Washington associate analyst at T. Rowe Price, also highlighted that even without gridlock, Republicans have quite a different policy agenda to Democrats, shifting priorities away from climate change.

He explained that we would likely see an expansion of domestic energy output, through methods such as "streamlining regulation to extract oil on public land and provide subsidies for refineries".

Meanwhile, Pinkerton also said the president could see a push to be more hawkish towards China, potentially worsening an already fragile relationship between the two countries that is seen as a headwind for the global economy.

He also noted that in the event of a Republican victory, "House Republicans would likely step up oversight hearings and investigations of the Biden administration".

A retrospective

While the Democrats have had full control of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, many analysts argue other factors, such as supply chain disruption, inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have had far more impact on the market.

Edward Park, Brooks Macdonald CIO, noted that despite Democratic control, "the day-to-day reality has been far less united".

He argued that the "wafer thin" majorities in Congress, as well as large influence of moderate Democrats such as Joe Manchin, have been "hugely influential in watering down policies".

However, Tim Day, senior fund manager of the Sanlam North American fund, noted that despite the Democrats' slim majority, they have had "a very active first two years".

Day said that the spending has led to "a very robust domestic economy", though in hindsight, has also fuelled the US's record inflation rate, which sat at a stubbornly high 8.2% in September.

The strongest example of this was last year's American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration's pandemic relief bill, which was highlighted by Nuveen's Nick.

Nick described it as Biden's "most economically consequential piece of legislation", adding $1.9trn to the economy and is still felt in "good and bad ways", with the strong economic growth that came with the bill, along with the higher inflation rate.

Weiss also pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act as the piece of legislation that has perhaps the biggest impact on the markets, most notably on the alternative and clean energy sector. He added that sector has been a "major focus of the Democratic platform and continues to be for the foreseeable future".

Day agreed, pointing to various investments within his portfolio that had been boosted recent spending, such as Williams Companies' carbon capture project which had been aided by the IRA's tax credits, and Vulcan Materials, a producer of aggregates, which had seen significant funding from a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year.

While the odds are against the Democrats to keep control of Congress, most analysts argued that even if the majorities were maintained, it was unlikely that much would change from the present Congress, with Nuveen's Nick arguing "it would still be difficult to pass anything significant given reluctance on the part of several moderate Democrats in the Senate to raise taxes".

However, Morningstar's Sekera said that if Democrats succeed, they may push their moderates to agree to tax rises, having focused so much on spending in recent years. The Trump tax cuts, passed in 2017, are especially expected to come under fire.

Sekera added that the Democrats may also look to raise the corporate tax rate, which could potentially decrease the value of equities. Meanwhile, a potential financial transaction tax, which is also on the table, would not decrease the value of equities but would decrease the amount of liquidity in the markets.

American Century's Weiss also added that the outcome would likely see "further supportive policy in sectors like clean energy and healthcare are probable, while the defence and oil industries might see additional tightening or regulatory actions".