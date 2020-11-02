Talk is cheap: Will US Election candidates see their economic policies over the line?

This week's US Election is the headline act in what is an important final quarter for the world's largest economy.

At the time of writing, Democrat Joe Biden is leading the polls - but it is tight and we have seen US President Donald Trump turn things around before.

Lazard Asset Management points to two potential scenarios. One is a clean sweep for the Democrats (the presidency, the Senate, and the House). Lazard says this can could have big implications for investors - such as to what extent a Biden administration delivers on his plans for $2.5trn-$3trn of spending on infrastructure and clean energy, on top of stimulus measures directly related to the pandemic.

Is Biden 'foregone conclusion' for Presidency or unlikely 'fuddy duddy'?

The second is political gridlock where both parties have an element of power. This could be the most problematic scenario of all, with very little being achieved due to political wrangling.

When looking at the policies of the candidates, there are a couple of important things to highlight. One is that, while proposals made on the campaign trail offer an indication of intentions, they do not always come to fruition.

Defence and so-called 'sin' stocks were widely expected to suffer under President Barack Obama, for example. Yet over his tenure, the defense sector outperformed, with two stocks beating the S&P 500 by 400% and 100% respectively.

The second was highlighted to me by JPM US Equity Income fund investment specialist Fiona Harris, who said there are some similarities in both candidates' proposals - believing both might be tough on China for example, while we should not forget that President Trump promised infrastructure spending in his previous campaign.

And, of course, all this is happening while the economy grapples with Covid-19 - the Congressional Budget Office believes the induced slowdown will cost the economy $7.9trn over the next decade alone.

US markets have been phenomenally resilient since the sell-off between February and March, with the S&P 500 rising almost 30%. Unemployment has also begun to fall (7.9% in September versus a record high of 14.7% in April).

Biden win more important for global climate agenda than US economy

At the time of writing, the GDP figures for Q3 have not been released, but there is talk of a record-breaking upsurge.

For US markets, the upturn has been based principally on those behemoths in the tech sector.

Take the first chart above, which shows the performance of the Russell 1000 index - we can see the six largest stocks (principally the FANGAMs - Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, Amazon and Microsoft) have risen almost 40% year to date.

By contrast, the remaining 994 have collectively fallen - yet the main index is up. The FANGAMs have also driven valuations higher, with the US comfortably standing out as the world's most expensive market on a number of metrics.