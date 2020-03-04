RWC Partners
Man GLG launches long/short US equity fund under Corcell and Robarts
The GLG US Absolute Alpha Stratey UCITS fund
Why is it important to discuss mental health in the workplace?
Researching the impact of the 'unique set of stresses' within the industry
Limited spaces left for Investment Week's Select 2020 event
12 meetings with portfolio managers on offer
Investing in emerging markets healthcare: The main market drivers
The key themes to look out for
Investment Week launches Investment Week Select 2020
Takes place on 4 February
Schroders sells out of RWC as new partner takes 27% stake
Lincoln Peak Capital to take substantial share in company
RWC launches Diversified Returns fund for new investment team
Mirrors strategy offered since 2017
Update: Corcell and team to join Man GLG
Team will join him in due course
New connections: Why emerging markets are winners of the 5G revolution
Spread of new technologies
'Excited' RWC duo predicts bond bubble burst will prompt rally in value stocks
Conscious of the vast risk of value traps
RWC's Lance: UK equity valuations 'back to the 90s'
Manager seeing investment opportunities
Canada Life Investments hires portfolio manager for UK Equity Income fund
Effective from 1 July
Seven key themes in emerging markets
Which areas can make a difference?
Hargreaves Lansdown waives platform fee on Woodford Equity Income
Effective immediately
St James's Place terminates Woodford mandate
Columbia Threadneedle and RWC Partners handed mandate
Ten punchy funds for investors with a strong stomach
Fund selection in focus
New horizons: Which frontier markets could be the winners in 2019?
The hotspots to look out for
RWC acquires investment team of multi-strategy firm
Set to join in Q3
The case for the next generation of emerging markets
New contenders for investment opportunities
RWC launches Next Generation EM fund for Johnstone and team
Unconstrained approach
RWC to launch EM fund with focus on 'next generation' markets
Expected to launch on 20 March
FundCalibre: Our top fund picks for 2019
Fresh start
What are Psigma IM's top three fund picks for 2019?
Chosen by senior analyst Dan Adams