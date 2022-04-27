Quilter Cheviot adds two to equity research team

Pominkiewicz joins the investment manager from Jefferies where he covered UK industrials, focusing on chemicals, auto suppliers and business services. He previously worked in the equity research teams at Berenberg and Deutsche Bank.

Pominkiewicz will be responsible for equity research in the industrials sector at the firm.

Meanwhile, Gilbey joins to drive research in the commercial and professional services, transport and utilities sectors. He previously worked as an analyst at RWC Partners, now Redwheel, focusing on UK, European and global equity funds.

Quilter Cheviot adds alternatives to specialist to research team

They will both report to head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, Chris Beckett.

Beckett said: "With interest rates on the rise and inflation proving stubborn, never before has detailed equity research been more required for clients to help guide them through these uncertain times.

"Understanding how companies will navigate this challenging market and who is likely to succeed is how we can add real value for clients and ensure they have all the information about their investments that they need."