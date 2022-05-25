Coupland Cardiff hires Redwheel's Tollemache as CEO

Richard Cardiff to leave firm

clock • 1 min read
Coupland Cardiff has hired James Tollemache to take over as CEO
Coupland Cardiff has hired James Tollemache to take over from Richard Cardiff as CEO, pending FCA approval.

Tollemache, who will join Coupland Cardiff on 1 August this year, is coming from Redwheel, formerly RWC Partners, where he serves as head of US Intermediary, LatAm, Middle East and Africa.

He first joined Redwheel in 2007 and has held a number of senior roles at the company since, including head of sales, and played a key role in helping the company build its business in the UK and Europe.

Redwheel hires abrdn's Kelly as head of thematic sustainability research

He has also previously worked for JP Morgan Asset Management, bringing to Coupland Cardiff 18 years of experience in the asset management industry.

Current CEO Cardiff will remain in his role as CEO until FCA approval is given and will work with Tollemache to ensure a smooth handover.

Tollemache said: "The opportunity we have at Coupland Cardiff is an exciting one as we look to continue to grow the business, building on its 17 years of expertise across Asian markets and a solid track record.

"Once FCA approval has been completed I look forward to getting on with the work at hand. As an independent asset management business concentrating in areas rich in alpha with a structure that promotes long term success, autonomy and alignment, there are some real opportunities in the market today."

