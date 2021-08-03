RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

A spokesperson for RWC Partners confirmed Mannix has already stepped down as CEO prior to his impending departure.

Mannix: It is a really interesting environment for recruiting fund managers

While the date of Mannix's departure has not been made public, Investment Week understands he will remain for a short period to ease the transition.

His replacement, Stallvik, joined RWC Partners in 2015 after it acquired Everest Capital, where he was senior managing director.

Stallvik, who is also a member of RWC Partner's executive team, was previously president of Protégé Partners and has over 25 years of industry experience.

Having previously served as head of business development between 2006 and 2013, Mannix has overseen significant growth at RWC Partners.

Under Mannix, the firm has been particulary active over the last 12 months, having won new mandates and made a series of new hires, including BNY Mellon Investment Management's Nick Clay and his equity income team.

He joined RWC Partners after six years as head of UK wholesale at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and is also currently a member of the New City Initiative's advisory board and of the Investment Association's business forum.