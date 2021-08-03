ADVERTISEMENT

RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

Mannix steps down from role after eight years

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
Dan Mannix
Image:

Dan Mannix

RWC Partners’ Dan Mannix is set to leave the firm after more than eight years as CEO and will be replaced by head of business development Tord Stallvik.

A spokesperson for RWC Partners confirmed Mannix has already stepped down as CEO prior to his impending departure.

Mannix: It is a really interesting environment for recruiting fund managers

While the date of Mannix's departure has not been made public, Investment Week understands he will remain for a short period to ease the transition.

His replacement, Stallvik, joined RWC Partners in 2015 after it acquired Everest Capital, where he was senior managing director.

Stallvik, who is also a member of RWC Partner's executive team, was previously president of Protégé Partners and has over 25 years of industry experience.

Having previously served as head of business development between 2006 and 2013, Mannix has overseen significant growth at RWC Partners.  

Under Mannix, the firm has been particulary active over the last 12 months, having won new mandates and made a series of new hires, including BNY Mellon Investment Management's Nick Clay and his equity income team.

He joined RWC Partners after six years as head of UK wholesale at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and is also currently a member of the New City Initiative's advisory board and of the Investment Association's business forum.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sheen
Author spotlight

Mike Sheen

View profile
More from Mike Sheen

Atherton steers away from banks as value rally buoys Man GLG JCA

Investors eye sustainable funds on positive economic outlook

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

Kazuki Shaw joins from HSBC
People moves

Rathbones bolsters stewardship team with new hire

Kazuki Shaw is joining as junior ESG analyst

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Chris Grigg as chair designate
People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

Replaces Will Samuel

Ellie Duncan
clock 03 August 2021 • 2 min read
Henry Botting joins Chelverton AM from FinnCap's institutional sales team
People moves

Chelverton Asset Management hires assistant manager for UK Equity Growth fund

Joins from FinnCap

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
03

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
06

Schroders sees inflows of £17.9bn in H1 2021

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 