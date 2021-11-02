RWC: Opportunities in China as the economy gets back on track

Chinese retail sales are expected to improve in the latter half of this year

While there is an enormous amount of work left to do across the globe, countries leading the Covid-19 exit have given us a glimpse of a return to a more normal life.

The resumption of international travel signals the continued global economic recovery.

Our global growth forecast of 6% for 2021 is supported by the global vaccine roll-out, expanded fiscal stimulus, business adaptations to the pandemic and the expectation of a resurgence in demand as restrictions are eased.

If our forecast comes to fruition, the world economy will grow at its quickest rate in nearly 50 years.

We see three key themes that will likely benefit from the post pandemic recovery: modern retail and malls; emerging market travel and technology disruption.

Additionally, emerging market equities remain attractively valued relative to developed markets.

On the ground in China

If we take a look at China, for example, the sustained rebound in consumption and services is a key pillar in the Chinese economy's expansion this year.

At this point, the recovery is still incomplete, particularly in areas affected by pandemic control efforts.

Our constructive view assumes that the Chinese authorities will continue to keep the pandemic under control, and domestic activity will continue to normalise.

In addition, several fundamental factors will support the consumption recovery as follows: first, the dominant factor driving consumption is household income growth, which tends to move alongside nominal GDP growth.

Our estimates of 8.5% real and 12.0% nominal GDP growth this year reflect our views that household income will grow steadily and support a consumption recovery.

Second, labour market conditions have significantly improved, with unemployment returning to near pre-pandemic levels in March.

Finally, consumer confidence has continued to recover.

The PBOC survey on urban depositor confidence suggests that sentiment has improved gradually since Q3 2020.

This suggests that there is still room for improvement, as economic growth, income growth, and consumer confidence should all be mutually reinforcing for the rest of the year.

The recovery in consumption and services has continued to gain momentum with the normalisation of domestic travel.

The earlier and more forceful rebound on the production side (exports, IP and investment) was a key element of China's post-pandemic recovery while the recovery in consumption and services lagged.

Over the medium term, we expect consumption to recover boosting GDP growth in China.

Our analysts on the ground in China report that long queues are commonplace at restaurants, tourist sites, airports, and train stations.

Capacity in modern retail and malls is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, while the online economy continues to reshape their offline businesses to meet the pent-up demand.

Retail sales in China have lagged the US so far.

However, with increasing capacity and the recovery of consumer confidence, Chinese retail sales are expected to catch up in the latter half of this year while the rest of the emerging markets are seeing similar trends.

Additionally, in China, digitisation has become more prevalent following the pandemic as the Covid disruption spurs the need for unmanned operations and creates the opportunity for companies to accept and explore how digitalisation could help them save costs and improve efficiency.

For example, restaurants in China no longer use physical menus while unmanned self-checkout machines have replaced cashiers in convenience stores.

The retail industry's business model will likely change in the coming decade, with traditional retail to be completely replaced by smart retail.

Compared with traditional retail, smart retail can leverage AI-enabled solutions to optimise operations with newly captured information.

Companies that provide these solutions within China and throughout emerging markets will likely be a significant beneficiary.

EM going forward

As the vaccine roll-out continues globally, a recovery of foreign travel will be a significant boost to the emerging and frontier economies that gain a significant proportion of GDP from tourism.

Additionally, indirect contribution from travel, which includes the impact on industries such as food and beverage, retail and entertainment, can be double the direct contribution.

There continues to be an uptick in international travel bookings, and this is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next few years.

As the global economy bounces, more discretionary-related themes will likely recover due to strong secular growth via digital platforms.

Emerging markets have a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional technological channels enabling faster and more sustainable growth.

Travel will benefit from the increasing rate of vaccines being administered among emerging markets.

Furthermore, less stringent Covid policies worldwide will also benefit emerging market travel.

A recovery of consumption due to pent-up demand, robust GDP growth and increased mobility will also likely benefit modern retails and malls.

Colin Liang and John Malloy are co-managers of RWC Partners emerging & frontier markets team