RWC Partners rebrands to Redwheel amid identity revamp

Will retain full team and product range

CEO of Redwheel Tord Stallvik
CEO of Redwheel Tord Stallvik

RWC Partners is changing its name to Redwheel, in a total revamp of the firm’s visual identity.

According to the $23.9bn manager, the move is the next one in its development as a specialist, independent investment organisation.

Redwheel has said it plans to retain its full team and product range during the rebrand and will continue to manage funds for clients across developed and emerging market equities, income solutions and convertible bonds, from its offices in London, Miami and Singapore.

RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

CEO of Redwheel, Tord Stallvik, said: "Over the last 20 years, our business has changed immeasurably, as has the industry in which we operate. But the company has always remained true to the principles on which it was founded."

"Our new brand is designed to capture both our active investment heritage and more clearly reflect our key attributes of autonomy, independence and ownership which provide the foundation to deliver the best long-term and sustainable outcomes for our clients."

Redwheel employs more than 150 staff, including 56 investment professionals working across seven independent investment teams. 

In 2020, profits rose by 47% for the firm. The group paid £15m in dividends to shareholders, up from £5.2m the year before.

Its chief executive Dan Mannix stepped down in August last year after eight years at the firm. Stallvik, who joined the company through its acquisition of Everest Capital, replaced him.

