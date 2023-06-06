Russia-Ukraine

Number of UK M&A deals drops in Q1 2023

UK

Number of UK M&A deals drops in Q1 2023

Impact of war in Ukraine

clock 06 June 2023 • 2 min read
Fixed income ETFs garner record net $9.4bn inflows in January

ETFs

Fixed income ETFs garner record net $9.4bn inflows in January

Strong demand for Euro-denominated assets

clock 13 February 2023 • 1 min read
FTSE 100 beats 2018 record to hit all-time high

UK

FTSE 100 beats 2018 record to hit all-time high

'More volatility in store'

clock 06 February 2023 • 2 min read
2022: In a word, whiplash

Industry

2022: In a word, whiplash

A recap of a monumental year

clock 23 December 2022 • 6 min read
Addressing the energy 'trilemma': Geopolitical uncertainty and the energy transition

ESG

Addressing the energy 'trilemma': Geopolitical uncertainty and the energy transition

Strong leadership needed

clock 02 December 2022 • 4 min read
Emerging markets offerings to dominate wealth management industry growth

Wealth Management

Emerging markets offerings to dominate wealth management industry growth

Followed by acquisitions of smaller players

clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
UK M&A falls as Russia-Ukraine depresses sentiment

Companies

UK M&A falls as Russia-Ukraine depresses sentiment

40% fall year-on-year

clock 07 June 2022 • 1 min read
AGM season: Silence on key issues should be a trigger for action

ESG

AGM season: Silence on key issues should be a trigger for action

Blanket approaches won't work

clock 12 May 2022 • 4 min read
Fixed income experts warn 'there is nothing central banks can do to impact inflation'

Economics

Fixed income experts warn 'there is nothing central banks can do to impact inflation'

Fiscal support must be 'front and centre'

clock 04 May 2022 • 2 min read
BMO GAM report: Funds hit record performance lows in Q1 of 2022

Funds

BMO GAM report: Funds hit record performance lows in Q1 of 2022

Five top-quartile funds over three years

clock 03 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot