How the Russia-Ukraine war has reshaped the defence and energy sectors in Europe

Investors in Europe have grown bullish on defence stocks and bearish on energy, as Russia and Ukraine marked three years of war last Monday (24 February).
The shift in investment preferences was mostly visible in the sphere of passive investments, where, according to data from Morningstar Direct, European-domiciled energy ETFs have bled almost €3bn since February 2022 - when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion against the neighbouring country - with the sector recording only 11 months of positive flows out of 37. Meanwhile, flows into European ETFs focused on security almost doubled from €467.5m in January 2025 to €868.6m last month, the highest level since Morningstar started records of the sector in March 2023. UK companies to benef...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes