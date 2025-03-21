Over £25bn of Russian assets frozen by UK since invasion of Ukraine

In its annual review published today (21 March), the OFSI said the UK and its allies have imposed "the most severe sanctions Russia has ever faced", depriving Moscow of over $400bn since 2022, "equivalent to four years of Russia's military spending". The agency added that 2,001 Russian individuals and entities fell under the UK sanctions regime as of March this year. How the Russia-Ukraine war has reshaped the defence and energy sectors in Europe The latest figures came as US President Donald Trump rushes to negotiate a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine without consulting...