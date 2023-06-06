Number of UK M&A deals drops in Q1 2023

Between January and March, the total number of cross-border and domestic M&As involving a change in majority ownership with a value of at least £1m was 356, with 141 in January, 100 in February and 115 in March 2023.

By comparison, in 2022, each month throughout the year had over 150 M&A deals, the ONS said.

The value of inward M&A (where foreign companies acquire UK firms) for the first quarter of 2023 was £12.7bn, a £6.9bn increase from Q4 2022, but still £4.1bn lower than the first three months of 2022.

The total value of outward M&A, with UK companies buying foreign ones, was down £7.1bn from the last quarter of 2022 to £2.9bn, and £200m lower than the same period in 2022.

Domestic M&A also took a hit, posting lower total values when compared to Q4 2022 and Q1 2022. In the first three month of 2023, the figure was £1.8bn, the ONS said, compared to £3.9bn at the end of December and £4.4bn in the first quarter of last year.

However, a decrease in M&A volumes and value has been an ongoing trend, as ONS data showed a total of 2,099 deals were completed in 2022 worth £97.4bn, whereas in 2021 there were 2,298 M&As worth £153bn.

The ONS said the pickup in 2021 was due to a rebound from the pandemic, but that monthly M&A activity since February 2022 might have been "indirectly affected by the ongoing economic uncertainty arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine", even as cross-border activity has remained "relatively consistent".

Lucille Jones, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence, said: "UK dealmaking has got off to a subdued start as geopolitical tensions, volatile stock markets, ongoing interests rate hikes and the recent banking crisis shaking boardroom confidence already dented by fears of recession.

"But the UK is not alone - this is a global phenomenon with Europe seeing the biggest decline in activity, with deal making at the lowest level in ten years as concerns about the broader economy continue to dampen the appetite for risk taking."