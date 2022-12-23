2022: In a word, whiplash

Despite my title, it cannot be summarised in a word and capturing everything that happened in one final briefing is nearly as impossible.

Still, please take this journey with me through some of the year's highlights.

If this was Alphaville, I'd find a suitable meme to describe every month but instead you can settle for my patchy recollections.

January

Opening with a bang, Apple became the first publicly listed company ever to reach a $3trn valuation, at almost $200 a share.

Terry Smith slammed Unilever over its ESG focus, claiming it had "lost the plot" in his annual letter to investors.

US inflation hit a 40-year high of 7% - a term we'd get used to - as the Fed pondered a rate hike in March.

February

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, shocking the world.

The attack triggered a domino effect of generation-high inflation, spiking oil prices, global supply chain disruption, and a pervasive energy crisis in UK and Europe.

This undoubtedly set the tone for the year, one of chaos and uncontrollable events dictating the course of central bank and government policy.

March

Fallout from Russia continues, as funds rush to wind down their Russian investments and dedicated funds are shuttered in an attempt to protect remaining investors as trading becomes impossible.

The Federal Reserve and Bank of England make their initial rate hikes for the year, the former's first since 2018.

Liontrust completes its Majedie acquisition, and the Woodford saga rolls on, with pressure mounting on the FCA to break its silence.

April

Investment Week prints its final magazine edition. Our editors are still wearing a black arm band in mourning.

RBC makes a £1.6bn bid for Brewin Dolphin, causing the latter's share price to rocket 60%.

Tesla founder Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41bn, two weeks after buying a 9% stake in the social media giant. Hasn't that turned out great?

The decline of growth equities rolls on as inflation eats away at the sector's future returns, with the MSCI ACWI Growth index down almost 14% at the end of Q1.

HSBC is accused by the Advertising Standards Authority of greenwashing, which doesn't bode well for what comes in May.

May

Investment Week's own James Baxter-Derrington breaks the story that HSBC Asset Management's global head of responsible investing Stuart Kirk bemoaned the hassle the climate crisis was causing to his day-to-day, questioning "who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?".

He's now back at the FT, if you ever want to see what he's up to.

Scottish Mortgage lost its spot as the UK's largest investment trust in market cap terms, after its share price fell almost 50% since its November 2021 high. Ouch.

Oh, and UK inflation hit 9.1%, how nice.

June

Greenwashing was the theme of the summer, as DWS and Deutsche Bank were raided by police following whistleblower claims, causing the former's chief executive to resign.

The BoE made its fifth consecutive rate hike as everyone caught up to the fact that inflation was not ‘transitory' at all.

Also, every single asset class suffers outflows in the worst month on record. Joy.

July

Stuart Kirk resigned from HSBC, claiming his former employer made his position "unsustainable". A slightly ironic choice of words.

Jupiter's Chrysalis comes under fire over its private equity exposure, as the FT likens it to the Woodford debacle. A comparison you definitely don't want.

Edinburgh-based abrdn saw an exodus of senior staff, with at least five people quitting as a result of its plans to combine UK and European equity teams.

August

In theory, one of the year's quieter months, but in reality, it never is.

Just a quick run through of the highlights: MiFID II goes live; Michael Burry sells all but a single stock; BoE predicts a recession by end of the year; abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 funds; ASOS and boohoo are investigated CMA over their ‘green' credentials; Jackson Hole summit; and energy rationing plans begin.

September

Get your Partygate hats on it's time for the UK to show the world how we do political instability.

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10, having resigned as UK prime minister in July, after 41% of his party voted to get rid of him, citing the loss of the public's trust and his handling of Chris Pincher. But them's the breaks.

Enter Liz Truss who (spoiler) is forced to resign after just 44 days in the job, the shortest serving UK prime minster ever.

But not before unleashing the Mini Budget.

Along with then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, they revealed a wave of tax cuts and changes, all without an OBR report.

The aftermath saw UK 10-year bonds yields soar and sterling virtually fell to parity with the dollar. It really said something to have live economic data for how our politicians were doing.

The Bank of England announced a temporary bond buying programme to keep LDI funds afloat as pension funds were slammed during the volatility.

Cutting through the chaos was the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning UK monarch.

October

Spooky season saw our fourth chancellor of the year as Kwarteng was sent packing and Jeremy Hunt got to have a go.

Truss was also gone and Rishi Sunak, Johnson's former chancellor and runner up to Truss, took up the Number 10 residency. You can see why whiplash was my word of the year, now.

Hunt and Sunak swiftly undid most of Mini Budget agenda, seemingly restoring calm to the UK markets, with the promise of an OBR report at their Autumn Statement.

Retail open-ended property funds just about dodged liquidity restraints, while three UK fund managers-imposed redemption limits on some property portfolios. (Insert Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas meme).

November

The Autumn Statement is revealed, with an energy windfall tax, top income tax threshold reduction, dividend tax allowance halving among several reforms.

The OBR also declares the UK is officially in a recession, forecasting inflation would return to the Bank of England's 2% target in 2027.

abdrn re-joined the FTSE 100 after being booted out in September.

COP27 passes as an almost non-event versus its Glasgow stint, as the ongoing energy crisis brings a muted tone to diplomat's speeches. Sunak made it in the end, getting his first 180 as PM out of the way.

December

The closing month of the year called for reflection on what was undoubtedly a rollercoaster period.

Here, we focused on more topical outlooks versus sector specific, covering recession, private markets, energy and regulation. A takeaway from each was that the times of easy returns are over, and things are only going to change further.

There was so much more to add to this list but one thing I will say is thank you to the whole Investment Week team, including those no longer here, for all their incredible work this year.

And a thank you to our readers, without whom we are just talking to ourselves.

We will be on hiatus from the end of today until 3 January, during which time hopefully we can all get some rest.

The world in general is increasingly chaotic and these are very tough times for many people, and not acknowledging that would be disingenuous on my part. Our goal is to provide accurate and valuable information to help make sense of all this the best we can.

I hope you enjoy the festive period and new year however you are celebrating, and from myself and the whole Investment Week team, we wish you all the best.