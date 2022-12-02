Addressing the energy 'trilemma': Geopolitical uncertainty and the energy transition

Along with the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict has caused an economic slowdown, decades-high inflation, and a growing food crisis in the developing world.

Governments have reacted by implementing costly energy rescue packages and price caps, which have hit countries' already faltering fiscal budgets.

The crisis is bringing the 'energy trilemma' into sharp focus: how can countries ensure energy security, energy affordability, and energy sustainability?

Ironically, we believe this crisis has the potential to propel the energy transition in 2023, if met with the required investment.

Time is required to guarantee energy security

In 2022, we have seen first-hand how susceptible oil and gas importers are to volatile prices influenced by global geopolitics and macroeconomics.

Many European countries were left vulnerable by the Russia-Ukraine conflict through an over-reliance on Russian gas and oil and a history of underinvestment in alternative energy sources.

In response, the EU has outlined plans under the REPowerEU proposal to source 45% of its energy mix from renewables, a decision that has been met with democratic support, with 85% of Europeans believing that the EU should reduce its dependency on Russian gas and oil.

As policymakers wake up to the prospect of prolonged high energy prices and potential blackouts, the arguments for on- and off-grid renewables that offer clean, decentralised energy will become ever more attractive.

Capital investments in renewables are expected to reach $500bn in 2022 and could overtake upstream oil and gas for the first time.

However, the transition will take time.

Renewables - whether from solar, wind farms or hydroelectricity - take several years to build and involve significant capital outlay, although subsequent running costs are very low.

Meeting baseload demand for longer periods also requires improvements in grid reliability and battery storage, but these are happening at pace.

Making energy affordable will necessitate strong leadership

Thanks to technological developments, design improvements, and economies of scale, renewables are becoming cheaper every year.

Research from the Royal Society of Chemistry shows that wind, water, and solar requires less energy, costs less, and could create more jobs than fossil fuels.

Additionally, renewable energy assets such as wind farms and solar parks have the potential to generate long-term, stable, inflation-linked revenues on relatively low operating costs, leaving them well-placed to perform strongly in a ‘stagflationary' environment.

However, the energy transition will be challenging for governments.

They will need to remove substantial subsidies which support the fossil fuel industry and accept the upfront cost of building new renewable generators instead of continuing to use gas.

The intermittency of renewables requires flexible plants that can switch to costly and polluting gas when renewable supply is insufficient.

Building out renewables transmission infrastructure is also expensive and takes time.

Finally, there are structural impediments in the electricity markets, such as marginal cost pricing in Europe and the UK, which some have called to be reformed.

To navigate and overcome these challenges, strong leadership on the global stage will be required, but we believe certain governments will start to implement necessary measures in 2023.

Private and public partnerships

In 2021, global energy transition investment (the term used for money spent on deploying clean technologies, including renewables, electric vehicles, and carbon capture) aimed at decarbonising economies was upwards of $750bn, a 27% jump from 2020.

While this is a welcome step in the right direction, it is far from what is necessary to get back on track for net zero: Bloomberg NEF estimates that annual energy transition investment needs to average $2.1trn from 2022 to 2025, and double to $4.2trn from 2026 to 2030, in order to meet the 2050 target.

In short, there is a long way to go, and the transition will require governments and the private sector to propel the effort forward.

Governments have the potential to commit to a clean energy future, redirect subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables, and limit use of gas as a bridging fuel.

In turn, companies and investors have opportunities to benefit from directing long-term capital into supporting the energy transition and the green industries of the future.

As we near the end of 2022, energy security and affordability are still being prioritised at the expense of sustainability.

Many countries are naturally focused on building fossil fuel energy reserves, and it is clear that they cannot and should not abandon fossil fuels at this stage.

However, the continuation of a fossil fuel-based economy solves neither energy security nor the climate crisis.

Consequently, starting in 2023, we expect governments to begin to adopt a longer-term strategy focused on boosting investment in and deployment of renewable energy, thus making progress towards ‘solving' the energy trilemma.

Paul LaCoursiere is global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson Investors